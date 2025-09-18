Chief of War Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Apple TV+’s ‘Chief of War’ charts a historic tale about unification born in the time of adversity. The series, centering around Hawai’i in the late 18th century, follows the story of Ka’iana, a war chief who has settled into a life of peace. Nonetheless, the Gods of War inevitably seek him out when King Kahekili embarks on a campaign to rule over all four kingdoms of the Islands, Maui, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi. Initially, the warrior ill-advisedly serves under the king only to end up on a ship that is sailing away from his homeland. During his worldly travels, he realizes the true horror that the colonizing white men are capable of, which compels him to corral the paleskins’ weaponry for his people to prepare them for a horrifying future only he can see.

As such, Ka’iana returns to the shores of Hawaiʻi’s Kohala district. There, he and his family pledge their allegiance to Kamehameha, a just Chief, who is believed to be the prophesied Great King unifier of his people. Yet, before facing the thirsty Kahekili, Kamehameha must first defeat his vengeful cousin to even out his kingdom’s tumultuous politics. Season 1 ends with an epic battle, cementing the Hawaiʻian Chief’s rule with Ka’iana as his war chief. Although there have been no updates regarding the possibility of a renewal, the show certainly has many more stories to tell. Thus, if the project gets greenlit for multiple installments, Chief of War season 2 might begin streaming sometime in 2027.

Chief of War Season 2 Will Follow Kamehameha’s Pursuit After the Islands’ Unification

‘Chief of War’ concludes its season 1 with the kingdom of Hawai’i united under one banner. With the end of the rivalry between cousins Keoua and Kamehameha, the kingdom can finally begin to conquer its needless division and find its true strength in unity. Yet, the people of Hawai’i haven’t seen the worst of war’s tragedy yet. Outside of the kingdom’s borders, King Kahekili remains steadfast in his ambitious quest to conquer all four kingdoms under his own rule. Not only that, but the power-hungry Chief is eager to erase the ancient bloodlines, cementing his sole authority in the Islands. Simultaneously, as the paleskins grow bolder in their travels, it’s only a matter of time before more opportunistic ships find their way to the shores. As such, even after Kamehameha’s victory against Keoua, an extensive war remains ahead for him and his people.

Alternatively, Ka’iana, the titular protagonist in the story, also has an intriguing future to look forward to. Despite the many creative liberties the show takes with its narrative, it mostly strives to present a historically accurate depiction of the war chief and his adventures. Therefore, if things remain as such, then our protagonist might be strapped for a turbulent time in potential future seasons. Ka’iana and his family remain crucial characters in the story of Hawai’i’s unification. However, the warrior’s allegiance and loyalty prove to be as fickle as the tides of the war. Consequently, season 2 and beyond are bound to explore the protagonist’s complicated and ever-growing relationship with his homeland, his allies, and his enemies. For instance, if season 2 chooses to focus on Kamehameha’s campaign against Prince Kupule and his father, Ka’iana might just find himself backed into a corner, forced to make a choice that could tear his family apart.

Chief of War Season 2 Will Likely Retain Most of the Original Cast

In season 1, ‘Chief of War’ expertly establishes key characters who play a notable role in Kamehameha’s battle against Keoua, as well as Hawai’i’s overarching unification pursuits. Therefore, in the event of a possible season 2, all these characters are bound to reprise their roles. Jason Momoa, the lead actor and co-creator, will most definitely return for another season, embodying the rest of Ka’iana’s storyline. Likewise, Kaina Makua, who debuted in the film industry with his portrayal of Kamehameha in the series, will also likely make his return given the significance of his character’s narrative. The same goes for the figures intimately connected with the narratives of these two Chiefs.

As such, Te Ao o Hinepehinga (Kupuohi), Te Kohe Tuhaka (Namake), and Mainei Kinimaka (Heke) will also make their comebacks as Ka’iana’s family. Unfortunately, a potential season 2 will likely not include Siua Ikale’o, whose character, Nahi, suffered a devastating, if historically inaccurate, death in season 1. Alternatively, fans can also expect characters like Ka’ahumanu (Luciane Buchanan), Kahekili (Temuera Morrison), Moku (Moses Goods), Tony (James Udom), and John Young (Benjamin Hoetjes) to reprise their roles. Inversely, Cliff Curtis’ continued involvement in the project also remains ambiguous and would highly depend on where the show decides to go with his character’s fate.

Chief of War Season 1 Sows Many Seeds For Future Continuations

Originally, ‘Chief of War’ found its beginning as a limited series, intended to have only one season. Nonetheless, over the course of the project’s development, creators Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett inevitably gravitated toward leaving room for possible expansion and continuation of the tale. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the latter spoke about the same, discussing how it influenced some of the decisions made for the storylines in season 1. Sibbett said, “We were like, man, we have to tell more. We have to open this (story) up. But when we changed the structure, we knew that Nahi was going to have to die.”

The show’s creator continued, “It was also one of the areas that I veered away from history a little bit. Nahi didn’t die this way, but I knew for story [purposes], it was going to create the maximum amount of emotional impact that we need to carry us into the finale and then hopefully give us that draw for a season two. We needed the family to lose something significant.” Thus, it seems Sibbett, Mamoa, and their creative partners have some plans in place for a continuation of the story beyond season 1. Consequently, fans can expect many of the less conclusive storylines to give way to the narrative of a potential season 2.

