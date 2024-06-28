Chloe Tucker Caine’s Net Worth: How Rich is the SERHANT Agent?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Chloe Tucker Caine, it would have to be as an engaging, entertaining, plus determined force of nature. That’s because whether it be Broadway or real estate, she has not only tackled both industries but also thrived in them at different stages of her life, as indicated in Netflix’s ‘Owning Manhattan.’ It thus comes as no surprise that her strong personality, combined with her unwavering drive to continue succeeding, makes her one of the most intriguing figures in this realty reality series.

How Did Chloe Tucker Caine Make Her Money?

Since Chloe originally hails from a very fashion-focused family in Los Angeles, California, she has always been surrounded by creators as well as dreaming, enabling her to tap into that aspect too. She thus initially decided to step into the entertainment industry to become a Broadway theater star with her passion for acting, singing, plus dancing, just for her to actually make it. In fact, she kickstarted her career in a Broadway production of ‘Mamma Mia!’ as Sophie before even going on a national tour to continue performing for the audience.

However, by the time late 2019 rolled around, powerhouse Chloe had fallen in love with the real estate industry too — her love for design and ability to be social honestly made it seem like they were the perfect fit. The theatre star had admittedly initially stepped into this world thinking it would be a booming side hustle since she’s already based in New York, but then she became so immersed in it that it became her primary profession. She has hence been giving every bit of herself to the same for the past five years, all the while also establishing herself as a public figure.

In fact, Chloe was a real estate agent at Triplemint from November 2019 to February 2020 before moving on to join the renowned luxury brand Douglas Elliman Real Estate. She actually served under their banner for just over a year prior to realizing ‘Million Dollar Listing: New York’ star Ryan Serhant’s brand new tech-forward luxury brokerage Serhant would be a better fit for her. Therefore, ever since March 2021, she has been serving here — she has actually climbed the ladder to such an extent that instead of still being a rookie, she now leads and handles a team of her own.

Chloe Tucker Caine’s Net Worth

Considering Chloe’s career trajectory, it appears as if she has managed to accumulate a significant fortune for herself thanks to her ambition, drive, meticulous efforts, and tireless work ethic. After all, she earned approximately $50,000 per year through Broadway before moving on and taking matters into her own hands by closing countless deals in the real estate industry. We should mention that each deal usually has a 3% commission in the metropolitan luxury market, which then gets equally divided between the buyer agent and seller agent prior to their respective brokerages receiving a split from that share at anywhere from 80-20% to 90-10%

Hence, with Chloe having closed over 150 rental deals at an average of $4,000 per month (often with a full-month commission) and then sold properties worth around 100 million, her earnings from the same is roughly $1.8 million. Her biggest rental to date, though, was a penthouse at the Jardim building in the heart of West Chelsea, New York, which Bad Bunny took for a whopping $150,000 per month.

Then there’s the fact that Chloe has a great social media following, too, resulting in her already having reached over 21 million views across all platforms — Instagram, TikTok, plus YouTube. So, with an estimate of $0.02 per 1,000 views, this rising influencer (with 85k Instagram followers and 1.59K YouTube subscribers) has also managed to secure at least $420,000 via her online presence alone.

Therefore, upon combining all of Chloe’s earnings, her possible investments/savings over the years, her lifestyle as a happily married new mother of one, her passion for dogs, as well as her drive, we estimate her net worth to be roughly $3 million.

