Tricia Lee’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Agent?

If you’re interested in the world of New York real estate in any way, shape, or form, Tricia Lee Riley is a name you should definitely remember. After all, not only is she the Queen of Brooklyn per Netflix’s ‘Owning Manhattan,’ but she’s also spreading her wings across the city to really make a name for herself. She has always said she’s very intentional in her actions, so she has no problem admitting that despite all that she has achieved in her career so far, she still wants to build an empire of her own as a Black woman in real estate.

How Did Tricia Lee Earn Her Money?

Since Tricia has always been a driven woman with an outgoing personality and a passion for the beauty industry, she kickstarted her career in 1998 upon earning a Bachelor’s in Communications from Arizona State University. Her first job was actually as a sales and retail operations manager at MAC Cosmetics, where she not only developed an entire team but also oversaw the management of artists throughout while also handling consumers. It was til 2005 that she held onto this role, only to then decide to pursue her dream of launching her own business – nail and beauty brand Polish Bar opened its gates in Clinton Hill later that year.

Though little did anyone expect that Tricia’s business would rise so rapidly she’d soon open another branch in Prospect Heights, which would thrive just as much as the original. The entrepreneur thus managed the daily operations of two locations, handled over 16 employees, plus took care of all their consumers for around a decade, that is, until she felt almost burnt out. She, hence, decided to shift gears and decided to step into the real estate industry by following her passion for design as well as her knowledge of the city, only for it to lead to unimaginable success.

Tricia started with Brooklyn’s then-number-one firm, Corcoran, around the fall of 2015, attending their school to earn her license within a couple of months and then fully evolved into an agent. She actually held the title of a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson there for almost a year before deciding to move on to another luxury brokerage by the name of Compass in the same role. She stayed here until 2021, that is, until she decided to join ‘Million Dollar Listing: New York star Ryan Serhant as he established his own tech-forward luxurious agency, SERHANT. After all, she knew she’d be able to evolve into the founder and principal broker of The Tricia Lee team here (alongside her fiance Jeffrey St. Arromand), enabling her to spread her wings in every sense.

Tricia Lee’s Net Worth

With Tricia’s nearly 3-decade-long career, it’s safe to assume she has accumulated a great fortune since she has never just been an entrepreneur or real estate agent but also a community woman, public speaker, beauty consultant, online figure, a founding member of the Myrtle Avenue Merchants Association (MARP), and a Board of Advisors member for Clinton Hill’s V-ELMS. In fact, it was while she was running Polish Bar and getting to know her clients that she secured a great portfolio of potential real estate clientele, enabling her to surpass the $200 million sale mark independently – before she even became a part of SERHANT.

Though since then, Tricia has managed to close deals amounting to another $100 million, meaning her commissions/earnings through them all amount to roughly $3.825 million. After all, commissions in the metropolitan luxury market are usually 3%, which gets divided equally between the buyer and seller agents before they then have to split that sum with their respective associated brokerages – this percentage is between 80-20 and 90-10 (we have assumed 85/15 here). As for her rent dealings, the commissions for that are often a whole month, and it seems like she has closed a significant number of deals in this division too.

Then comes Tricia’s earnings as the entrepreneur of Polish Bar, which is admittedly a gross of over $1.25 million in its decade-long run. Therefore, this, combined with her other earnings over the years, online presence, expenses, lifestyle, possible investments, and savings, as well as assets, skyrockets her overall wealth. In fact, per our estimate, this principal broker at Team Tricia Lee at SERHANT, Public Speaker, Entrepreneur, and founder of a financial guide brand called Money Matters with Tricia Lee and Dinner Noire’s net worth is in the range of $5 million.

