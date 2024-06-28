Savannah Gowarty’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Owning Manhattan Cast Member?

A Southern Belle turned Big Apple resident, Savannah Gowarty is the epitome of how ambition, hard work, perseverance, and work ethic can turn one’s whole life upside down for the better. The truth is, as also carefully explored in Netflix’s ‘Selling Manhattan,’ the journey was easy for her, but it was definitely worth it as it enabled her to be independent and thrive in the way she desired. After all, she is much more than just a licensed real estate salesperson trying to survive in New York; she is creative, she has drive, and she yearns to thrive.

How Did Savannah Gowarty Earn Her Money?

While the aforementioned series indicated Savannah began her career in custom home development in her hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, the truth is her journey started much prior. That’s because she actually hails from a real estate family, which is how she developed a passion for design, marketing, as well as sales in the first place at quite an early age. It thus comes as no surprise she eventually graduated Summa Cum Laude from North Carolina State University in 2019 with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration plus Marketing Management.

Though, by that point, Savannah had also studied Law & Ethics at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Italy, all the while even having completed several internships in her fields of interest. Nevertheless, her first full-time job was still as an Account Executive at Paycom in the greater Miami area of Florida, only for her to switch gears within seven months. She actually joined FMB New Homes in her home state as a New Home Sales Consultant in June 2020, just to shift to Beacon Street Development Company in their Sales and Marketing department in August 2021.

Savannah also served as a Group Fitness Instructor at EMOTION Fitness and Studio during this period and then was the Founder, Creative Director, and Personal Trainer for her own brand RELEVÉ from September 2020 to August 2021. Yet then came her remote job at Hedge New York as a Sales, Client Relations, and Business Development Manager, inspiring her to make the move for good. Hence came her year-and-a-half stint at SERHANT, only for her to join Compass in October 2023 — she still serves as an agent here under the affiliated Elevated Advisement team.

Savannah Gowarty’s Net Worth

While Savannah has never publicly given any indications regarding her overall income or financial situation, we do know she currently leads a rather comfortable life as a West Village resident. This much is even evident through her social media platforms, where she also seems to be gradually establishing herself as a lifestyle, heath, as well as wellness figure. The same also indicates this certified fitness instructor plus licensed realtor has long since moved on with rentals alone — she still deals in them, but they are more luxurious now, and she even does sales.

In fact, from what we can tell, over the past year, the average of Savannah’s rental deals has been $25,000, whereas the average of her sale closures has been around $7 million. Therefore, assuming she closes 3 rentals and a sale each month, her earnings from the same come up to approximately $100,000 — commissions for such deals are usually 3% in this industry, which gets divided among the buyer and seller agent equally before that sum is split approximately 85-15 with their respective brokerages. So, considering all these details, the rising realtor’s lifestyle, her growing experiences, plus her possible investments and savings over the years, we estimate her net worth to be close to $500,000.

