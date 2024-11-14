ChompShop Shark Tank Update: Bringing Safe Tools to Children

Creative expression is essential for children, helping them develop cognitive skills, build confidence, and find joy in making something uniquely their own. Many kids love channeling this creativity through crafts, but most design tools in the market aren’t suited for young children. This is where a brand like ChompShop stands out. It was created by designers who are parents themselves and recognized the need for more accessible tools. ChompShop aims to empower kids to explore and express their creativity independently. Be it cutting through cardboard or simply using a pair of scissors, their products make it all very easy. Driven by a passion for user-friendly design, the founders presented their innovative idea on the fifth episode of the 16th season of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ hoping to secure the support needed to grow their vision.

ChompShop: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

In March 2022, while working as a Teaching Assistant at the University of Pennsylvania, Kausi Raman had an idea. She was teaching an Integrated Product Design course, which included a segment on rapid prototyping, and this inspired her to create ChompSaw—a safe cardboard cutter. Using primarily cardboard and duct tape, she managed to build a functional prototype and saw its potential. Eager to turn her idea into a business and explore other concepts, she shared her vision with Max Liechty, a colleague and Lab Engineer at the university. Max, a fellow graduate of the Integrated Product Design Master’s program, quickly connected with her idea, and the two formed a promising team. With Max’s belief in the vision, the two felt they could take the idea even further.

At the time, Max’s 2-year-old son, Milo, became an unexpected source of insight. His interactions with the prototype helped them refine and improve the design to make it more functional. In April 2022, Kausi officially launched ChompShop, and by May, Max joined her as co-founder. From then until October 2022, they presented their designs to parents and teachers, gathering valuable feedback. Once they had perfected the product, they launched a Kickstarter campaign, quickly raising around $1 million in funding. By October 2023, they were ready to showcase their products at venues such as the Bay Area Maker Faire, The Franklin Institute, and The Please Touch Museum.

During this period, Kausi continued her role as a Designer in Residence for Penn Engineering and also took on a new position as Program Coordinator at the Wharton School. Max, too, advanced in his career and was promoted to Lecturer at UPenn. They knew that standing out in a competitive market meant prioritizing product quality. To achieve this, they relocated to China for four months in February 2024 to refine their manufacturing process. Currently, their product lineup includes table accessory sets, such as a fence, circle tool, angle guide, and a cardboard hole punch tool, all designed with children’s safety and enjoyment in mind. Since October 2024, they’ve begun delivering to their early backers.

ChompShop: Where Are They Now?

ChompShop’s products have quickly become a hit with customers, appealing especially to families and educators who value safe, creative play tools for kids. Their entire product range, currently offering nine different items, is sold exclusively through their website. Among these, the ChompSaw—a unique cutter that can slice through cardboard without any blades—has become a standout favorite, and it is priced at $230. This innovative tool has seen a surge in popularity as it allows kids to work with cardboard safely. Additionally, their $18 cardboard hole punch tool and a scoring tool are designed for easy, child-friendly use.

The brand’s table accessory sets have also emerged as popular gifts for children interested in building and crafting. One comprehensive set, priced at $268, includes the ChompSaw along with Table Accessories, the Hole Punch, and the Scoring Tool, offering a complete toolkit for young creators. Another more affordable option is the Fence, Circle Tool, and Angle Guide for just $30, which provides kids with versatile tools to support various craft projects. To make a mark and stand out from competitors, ChompShop has been actively collaborating with educators, emphasizing that its products are ideal for STEM education.

With a strong focus on spatial reasoning and sustainable materials as the cornerstone of their product design, the founders are positioning ChompShop as a valuable tool for schools, supporting hands-on learning experiences. They have even arranged for potential tax exemptions for qualifying institutions, making it easier for schools to integrate their products into classrooms. They have also been working on their new product, invenTABLE, which will be available to customers soon. ChompShop’s dedication to creating a holistic learning environment for young users goes beyond selling products—it’s about fostering curiosity, creativity, and eco-consciousness. Their vision is to empower children with safe, sustainable tools that encourage exploration and innovation, helping them develop a love for learning that extends beyond the classroom.

