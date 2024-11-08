Fysh Foods Shark Tank Update: Serving Delicious Plant-Based Fish

One of the most difficult parts of switching over to vegetarianism or veganism is the lack of true alternatives that can satisfy the taste buds, with soya-based meats often falling short. And for someone who strictly sticks to a vegetarian diet, it may be difficult to feel included when going out to eat with friends at places like a sushi bar and being restricted to a fraction of the menu. Zoya Biglary, the founder of Fysh Foods, met with a similar struggle and decided to make an appealing alternative to fish that can create a true vegetarian sushi experience beyond avocado rolls. Biglary took the stage on season 16 episode 4 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ and introduced the curious Sharks to delicious vegetarian sushi created with a unique blend of vegetables, sea algae, and added nutrients. She pitched her company and its product as a cruelty-free, environmentally sustainable, and healthier alternative to real fish.

Fysh Foods: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Fysh Foods was founded by Zoya Biglary with help from Paul Barbosa, Jr, in September 2021. She is a social media influencer and food blogger who went viral for her fruit peeling and storytelling videos. Prior to establishing Fysh Foods, she worked with LSTN Sound Co as its director of business development. Biglary fell in love with sushi when she first tried it at the age of 18. She continued to enjoy various types of meats alongside seafood until she became more conscious of the environmental and moral implications of consuming it. It was then that she began to feel both physically and mentally upset when eating meat. While no allergic reaction was taking place, Biglary definitely felt conflicted about eating something that had once been alive.

Eventually, the discomfort led her to vegetarianism. Since she had enjoyed sushi so much, she tried to get into avocado rolls at sushi bars but quickly grew tired of them. Turning to vegan raw fish available in the market, her hopes were quickly shattered when she realized it tasted unsatisfying and had a gel-like texture. Thus, Zoya set out on her own journey to make a vegetarian alternative comparable to real fish that tasted delicious at the same time. She was joined by her friend and celebrity chef Paul Barbosa, Jr., and the two got to work on creating Fysh Foods. They landed on the perfect formula combining vegetables, tapioca, sea algae, and omega-3 fatty acids from flaxseed oil, creating a comparable texture, taste, and nutritional profile as real fish.

As a queer American-Persian woman, Zoya Biglary feels strongly about inclusion, even at the dinner table. She hopes that Fysh Foods will reduce the consumption of fish as overfishing has caused damage to the world’s marine ecosystems. Barbosa further inspired her to take the path of sustainability, as the chef is known to make full use of his ingredients and their byproducts with the use of fermentation and pulverization, letting nothing go to waste. On the other hand, in American cuisine, fish generates a lot of waste, as the brain, heads, and eyes are not eaten. Furthermore, fishing adds to the alarming levels of microplastics in the ocean, which eventually make their way into the fish’s body to be consumed by us. When it comes to raw fish being used in dishes like sushi, there is the added risk of mercury and parasites being present in the meat, making Fysh Foods a safer option.

Fysh Foods: Where Are They Now?

Fysh Foods has found success with restaurants having vegan, vegetarian, and sushi options, which have formed their core customer base so far. The company’s products are also sold through its website. At the time of writing, they can be found at six restaurants in Los Angeles, California, and sell only one type of food product on their website. Delivery services are available nationwide through food apps like the Feed App and the outlets themselves. In 2024, Fysh Foods added the Koi Restaurant in West Hollywood and BESTIES Vegan Paradise to its clientele.

On the official website, a 2-pack Spicy Tuna With Sauce is available for $34.99. Beyond their food offerings, they also sell merchandise. The Keep Swimming Unisex Sweatshirt, available in four colors, is made from 50% cotton and 50% polyester and can be bought for $39.99. The Go Fysh Dad Hat is priced at $29.99 and comes in green, red, black, and grey. The Fysh Tote Bag can be purchased for $29.99, and the Keep Swimming Fisherman Beanie for $29.99. In the future, Fysh Foods hopes to improve its packaging and avoid using plastics, and the team is searching for a seaweed option instead. Additionally, they are committed to introducing more sustainable choices and will likely continue to add to their vegetarian product line.

