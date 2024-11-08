Moonies Swimwear Shark Tank Update: Bold Swimsuits For Men

For most, the idea of creating men’s swimwear with a gaping window at the rear might seem outrageous, but Moonies Swimwear founders McKay and Karisa Winkel saw an opportunity to turn a hilarious DIY gag into a business. The couple channeled their free-spirited nature into the product with a commitment to humor, quality, and environmental mindfulness. They certainly cracked up the investors on season 16 episode 4 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ as they pitched their bold fashion venture, presenting a vision of introducing innovation in male swimsuits after decades of fashion stagnation.

Moonies Swimwear: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Moonies started as a bold DIY experiment that McKay and Karisa Winkel conducted 18 years ago to win a Speedo competition for men. Attending a weekend getaway at Lake Powell, the couple traveled on a houseboat with their friends, having a delightful time. All the men in the group were going to have a mandatory competition where they had to pose in Speedos, and the winner would take the title of “Stud of the Lake.” McKay sought to secure his win with a hilariously outrageous swimsuit and put his head together with Karisa. They arrived upon the idea to cut a window into his swimsuit and expose his posterior cleavage.

Karisa went to work cutting and sewing the window with clear plastic. Their wild idea was put to the test at the competition, with McKay adding to his runway performance with struts while “YMCA” by Village People played in the background. The crowd went bonkers, and he won the competition. Soon afterward, he began mulling over the idea of turning their stroke of comedic genius into a business venture. Their confidence was boosted further when others in attendance at the Speedo competition requested they craft similar swimwear for them or as gag gifts. One of their major inspirations to actually go through with the business idea was ‘Shark Tank,’ as every time they would watch the show, McKay would criticize himself for not acting on what he felt could be a million-dollar idea.

Both founders studied at Brigham Young University but first met while working in New York City. McKay is a real estate analyst who has been working for Boulder Ranch Properties since 2016, and Karisa is a graphic designer who served as the creative director for Pretty Handsome Paper for ten years between 2007 and 2017. In May 2021, they attempted to organize a Kickstarter campaign to collect $53,300 and start their operation for Moonies Swimwear. However, the campaign was closed down in 45 days after collecting $706 from seven donors. In 2022, the couple started Moonies, likely bootstrapping operations.

They have also applied for a patent for the open window design. The founders decided to make the product in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner and headquartered the company in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their swimwear is made from 86% recycled polyester, with a goal of eventually reaching 100% recycled content. The plastic used on the window of the swim brief is recyclable and biodegradable. They also use shipping bags crafted entirely from 100% recycled post-consumer plastic, minimizing the use of virgin plastics and reducing their environmental impact.

Moonies Swimwear: Where Are They Now?

Moonies Swimwear sells swim briefs made for men on its website, dividing them into open-window and closed-window styles. The closed-window style has a layer of transparent plastic in the posterior opening of the garment, while the open-window has the benefit of natural ventilation. Both kinds cost the same, that is, $45 per swimsuit. They are made from thick, 260 Gsm quality fabric that is meant to last. The top sports an elastic waistband with a drawstring, while the front has a U-pouch for extra room. The swimwear comes in various colors and patterns, including black, blue checkerboard, pink, rainbow ombre, rainbow stripe, red, and turquoise.

The closed-window style has a more limited range of colors, coming in black, pink, turquoise, and rainbow ombre. One can also buy a gift card for $10, $25, or $50, and send it to someone to let them make their own purchase. Beyond the environmentally friendly message, the team markets the swimsuits as a form of expression. Beyond product quality and sustainable materials, Moonies also gives back to the community. They allocate 5% of their profits to non-profit organizations that support environmental and LGBTQIA+ causes. Their motto is: “Express your personality and live life to its fullest. Whether you’re lounging poolside or diving into the next adventure, your Moonies swimsuit broadcasts your fun-loving personality loud and clear.” It appears that Moonies Swimwear will continue to carve out its niche while attempting to break through to its target audience.

