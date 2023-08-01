Chopped: Blind Date Night: Where Are They Now?

‘Chopped’ is an interesting competitive cooking reality show that has four chefs compete against each other in a three-course challenge, which includes the appetizer, entrée, and dessert. However, there is a surprising catch as the chefs are given random ingredients and have to come up with a recipe on the spot. Likewise, the episode ‘Blind Date Night’ employs the same premise but has eight chefs competing in pairs. Moreover, since neither contestant is familiar with the other, they are forced to develop chemistry while coming up with signature dishes. Well, let’s delve into the details and find out where the contestants are at present, shall we?

Where Is Eric Rockwell Now?

Eric Rockwell participated alongside Hayden Haas on the show, although they were eliminated after the appetizer round. At present, Eric resides in Los Angeles, California, where he earns a living as a freelance chef. In fact, when describing his exact culinary skills in an interview, Eric said, “I am a Private Chef that specializes in sourcing and using whole foods while minimizing unnecessary additives/preservatives.” Moreover, readers would be interested to know that Eric also offers a personal dining service under the banner “EatWell,” and he often shares his incredible creations on social media.

Where Is Hayden Haas Now?

At the time of filming, Hayden described himself as a recipe developer and food influencer who was looking to leave his mark on the hospitality industry. Well, we are glad to report that Hayden has achieved his dream since he has over 125,000 followers on Instagram, where he often shares his recipes and creations. On top of it, the Grand Forks, North Dakota, resident works as a Personal Assistant with Molly Yeh LLC and as a Food Specialist with Bodega Pictures. However, Hayden’s reach doesn’t stop there as he also runs a popular online recipe blog named “DelisHaas.”

Where Is Alix Bazigos Now?

Alix Bazigos competed alongside AJ Oliver on the show, and although their performance was quite promising, they were sent home after the entrée round. Although Alix grew up in the Medditerrian region, she currently resides in Astoria, New York, where she earns a living as a butcher. Moreover, apart from her day job, the reality star has also established herself as a proficient chef and often shares her wonderful creations on social media.

Where Is AJ Oliver Now?

Even before his stint on ‘Chopped,’ AJ Oliver, aka Arthur Oliver, was propelled into fame when he appeared on the Netflix competitive cooking show ‘Easy Bake Battle.’ At present, AJ resides in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and although he is pretty open about being a bachelor, the reality star has earned much fame as a content creator and chef who often shares his recipes on social media.

Where Is Henry Hill Now?

Henry Hill teamed up with Molly Arnett and appeared quite ready to take on the competition. They even managed to clear two rounds with promising results but were eliminated after the dessert round. Currently, Henry resides in Chicago, Illinois, where he works as a recipe developer and consulting chef. Additionally, he also runs his own business, Hill’s Research Kitchen, through which he creates food-related content and helps upcoming businesses with culinary strategy and product development.

Where Is Molly Arnett Now?

Molly Arnett showed quite a lot of promise while on ‘Chopped: Blind Date Night,’ and it was genuinely heartbreaking to see her exit the competition in the last round. Nevertheless, she currently resides in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, where she has been working as a freelance private chef since May of 2021. Additionally, the Auburn University and Institute of Culinary Education alumnae owns and operates her own business, Arnett Hospitality, LLC, and she often shares her mouthwatering recipes on social media.

Where Is Darian Hernandez Now?

Darian Hernandez was paired up with Izzy Buasier, and the two showed remarkable chemistry throughout. They came up with exquisite dishes in each round and were eventually crowned the winner after a tough competition. At present, Darian resides in Pensacola, Florida, where he works as an executive chef at the Brother Fox restaurant. Additionally, the Johnson & Wales University graduate is quite popular on social media and operates his own company, Darian’s Hospitality Group.

Where Is Izzy Buasier Now?

While Izzy Buasier dazzled all with her remarkable skill, she and her partner came up with an incredible take on Red velvet ice cream with grape and hot honey compote, which won them the final. Interestingly, Izzy is best known as the Sous Chef of the popular NoaMar Market restaurant in Babylon, New York. However, she has since moved to Boston, Massachusetts, and has taken up a position at Oak Long Bar.

