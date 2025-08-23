List of All Chris Hemsworth Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Australian actor Christopher Hemsworth began his acting career on television and first gained recognition in 2004 for starring in ‘Home and Away.’ The second of the three Hemsworth actor brothers, between Luke and Liam, Chris shot into international stardom when he was announced as Thor Odinson of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has played the role in multiple projects of the franchise, starting with the 2011 movie ‘Thor.’ Chris established himself as an action hero in Hollywood, with films like ‘Snow White and the Huntsman,’ ‘Red Dawn,’ and ‘Extraction‘ under his belt. He has also shown off his comedic skills in projects such as ‘Men in Black: International‘ and ‘Ghostbusters.’ If you are looking forward to streaming movies featuring Chris Hemsworth on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

2. Spiderhead (2022)

Based on the short story ‘Escape from Spiderhead’ by George Saunders, Joseph Kosinski’s directorial ‘Spiderhead’ takes place in a near-dystopian future. Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth) runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary where inmates enjoy the freedom of being themselves, without cells or bars or orange jumpsuits. However, this freedom comes at the cost of being a volunteer in a drug testing program. Inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs, each with specific functions. However, when subjects Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett) are given a drug that can induce feelings of love, Jeff begins to question his emotions, and Abnesti’s experiments to push the limits of free will take a messy turn. Watch the science fiction psychological thriller here.

1. Extraction (2020)

Marking the feature directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, ‘Extraction’ is a screen adaptation of the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks and the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony. The narrative revolves around Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the son of a Mumbai gangster who gets kidnapped by one of his family’s sworn rivals. When the abductors demand a hefty ransom for his release, his incarcerated father fails to come up with the amount. However, his syndicate hires Australian mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) to rescue the teen. A broken man with nothing to lose, Tyler makes his way through an impenetrable city to fulfill his mission. You can stream the action thriller on Netflix.

Read More: Best Chris Evans Movies and Shows on Netflix