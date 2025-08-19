4 Best Chris Evans Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Christopher Robert Evans started his acting career on television with projects like ‘The Newcomers’ and ‘Opposite Sex’ before moving on to the big screen to star in teen dramas such as ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’ He owes his success to comic book movies, first gaining global popularity starring as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in the 2005 film ‘Fantastic Four,’ as well as its 2007 sequel, ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.’ Following his other works in the genre, such as ‘TMNT’ and ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ Chris shot into stardom for taking up the mantle of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has since starred in other movies and shows across genres, such as ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Defending Jacob,’ and ‘Before We Go,’ with the latter marking his directorial debut in 2014. If you seek to explore Chris Evans‘ works on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

4. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023)

Based on the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ is an alternate retelling of the story developed by Bryan along with BenDavid Grabinski. As in the original series, Scott Pilgrim, a bassist in an indie band, falls in love with the mysterious delivery girl Ramona Flowers and is forced to face the wrath of her evil exes. However, it deviates from the previous works when Scott loses his battle against the first ex, Matthew Patel, and is seemingly killed. This brings about a drastic change in all of their lives, until Ramona learns that Scott may still be alive and starts to investigate his disappearance. The animated series has the cast of the 2010 film ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ reprise their roles, with Chris Evans lending his voice to Lucas Lee, one of the exes. Binge the series here.

3. The Gray Man (2022)

Adapted from Mark Greaney’s eponymous novel by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, ‘The Gray Man’ revolves around the CIA agent code-named Six (Ryan Gosling), a highly skilled deep-cover assassin from the Sierra program. When a botched mission leads to Six stumbling upon dark secrets of the agency, he becomes the target of a worldwide hunt by corrupt officials. Hot on his heels is sociopathic former agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). However, Six refuses to surrender and attempts to get to the bottom of the situation with the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) and retired handler Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). Watch the film here.

2. Pain Hustlers (2023)

Directed by David Yates, ‘Pain Hustlers’ is adapted from a book of the same name by Evan Hughes. The narrative centers around Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), a single mother who finds herself facing a financial crisis as she loses her blue-collar job. She jumps at the chance of working with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans), and unquestioningly follows him and his boss, Andy Garcia (Dr. Neel), in a shady racketeering scheme. While the job massively changes her financial status, she eventually becomes concerned about the devastation being wrought upon society by the company, especially as the health of her daughter, Phoebe (Chloe Coleman), begins to deteriorate. You can stream the crime comedy movie on Netflix.

1. The Red Sea Diving Resort (2019)

Helmed by Gideon Raff, ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ is set in Ethiopia in 1979 and retells the true story of Israeli Mossad agents running a covert operation to rescue Ethiopian-Jewish refugees from Sudan to Israel. Chris Evans stars in the film as Ari Levinson, the charismatic Mossad leader who works together with the brave local Kabede Bimro (Michael K. Williams). They utilize a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands across the sea. View the historical spy thriller here.

Read More: Best Mark Ruffalo Movies and Shows on Netflix