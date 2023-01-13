Christian de la Torre: Where is The Traitors Contestant Now?

The fame of Peacock’s ‘The Traitors‘ can easily be attributed to its talented cast. The drama and paranoia rampant among the cast members of the reality show is nothing short of entertaining. The chaos that unfolds in each and every second of the murder mystery only becomes more captivating thanks to the masterful game played by the Traitors. Needless to say, they are easily able to gain a large fan following. For Christian de la Torre, it was the same as he kept striding ahead in the first season of the series as a Traitor. Though he did not win the challenge, the civilian contestant did earn many fans who are eager to learn more about him and his current whereabouts. So, let’s explore the same together, shall we?

Who is Christian de la Torre?

Born on May 30, 1993, Christian de la Torre hails from the state of Wisconsin. His father, Sergio, was born in Los Angeles, California, but passed away before the reality TV star was born. Since he was a child, Christian had a passion for traveling and often partook in sports events and other competitions, which allowed him to travel within Wisconsin and across the USA. Even at a young age, Christian has been a risk taker, which did not always result in the best result.

In fact, as a young athlete, Christian was apparently involved in a serious accident as a hockey goalie. His left leg muscles and tendons were apparently cut completely by another player’s skate. Due to this injury, he was asked to never play hockey again. However, the Wisconsin native refused to give up and started with therapy. A month later, he was back to play in an international hockey tournament, which resulted in his team’s victory and his attaining of a scholarship.

As an adult, Christian decided to join the Army, which also took him to new places, though he certainly did not get to choose his destinations. However, he was medically retired due to injuries that he sustained during training and deployments. “My disabilities did not become an obstacle, but rather I recognized they provided me an opportunity to re-evaluate and reset – preparing me for the chapters that were yet to be written in my life story,” he shared with VoyageLA. While serving in the army, the Peacock show cast member enjoyed the diversity that the military brought.

After retiring from the army, Christian took up van traveling. His travels have taken the reality TV contestant to places like the Italian coast and National Parks across the USA. Given his love for exploring, Christian often visits remote locations and is known for going off-grid during these times. However, he soon found a new passion and joined the entertainment industry. “I was a transitioning veteran living the van life and decided to build on my love of adventure and love of people to pursue acting and influencing,” he explained.

Through his work, Christian has taken part in several photoshoots over the years. Though primarily working in commercials, he has also appeared in ‘The Gratitude Project,’ a Samira Wiley documentary. “What sets me apart from some others is that I did not participate in any formal training to pursue this lifestyle. I used my own interests and experiences as the springboard to acting and content creation. I continue to “learn” from the experiences of being in the military and my own travels,” he elaborated.

Where is Christian de la Torre Now?

As of writing, Christian is apparently based in the neighborhood of the Arts District in Los Angeles. The actor moved to his father’s birth city in August 2020. “Long story short, this has been one of the best decisions in my life. There have been A LOT of speed bumps along the way. However, those speed bumps are just little lessons that help me navigate through my journey in this life,” the reality TV star explained on his Instagram. He has also been recently involved in the “LIFE RIPS” project.

The army veteran is pretty excited about his appearance in the reality TV series and has been heavily promoting the same. Christian has not lost his love for traveling and tries to be on the road as much as possible. During his van journeys, his dog Maverick(who has his own Instagram channel!) is his constant companion, whom he loves very much. With a positive perspective and a can-do attitude, the Wisconsin native is always ready to take on any challenge that life throws his way.

