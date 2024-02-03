Christian “Kit” Martin: Where is the Killer Now?

In 2015, authorities discovered the bodies of Pamela Phillips and her neighbor Edward Dansereau inside a burned car, both victims of multiple gunshots. Further investigation led them to Pamela’s residence, where her husband Calvin Phillips was found shot to death. The case remained unsolved until 2019 when the murders were connected to their neighbor, Christian “Kit” Martin. The motive behind Kit’s involvement in the murders is scrutinized in ‘Dateline: The Evil Watches,’ highlighting the circumstances leading to his eventual arrest.

Who is Christian “Kit” Martin?

In 2015, Christian “Kit” Martin resided in Pembroke, Kentucky. His life was not running as smoothly as he would have liked as his second marriage with Joan Harmon-Guerra had ended. He had married her in 2004 and after many years together had discovered that she was a bigamist, having been married before their union. Other suspicions had also arisen, suggesting an affair between Joan and their neighbor, Calvin Phillips. They had separated by Joan and her children had moved out of Kit’s residence by 2015.

During Joan’s departure, Calvin Phillips assisted her with the move, and in the process, they discovered a military computer and disc, both of which were deemed as significant information. They chose to report this discovery to the police. The evidence subsequently led to Kit Martin undergoing a court martial and being dismissed from military service. Martin faced charges of mishandling classified military information and was also accused of offenses related to the sexual abuse of a minor.

On November 18, 2015, law enforcement received reports about a burning car in a field near Pembroke. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered two bodies inside the car, identified as Pamela Phillips, 58, and her neighbor, Edward Dansereau, 63. The victims had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, leading the police to determine it was a homicide. The investigation led them to Pamela’s residence, where they found the body of Calvin Phillips in the cellar. Calvin had also been shot, and there was an apparent attempt to burn his body.

The investigation into the murders intensified, and it was revealed that Calvin Phillips was set to testify in Kit’s court-martial. Although suspicion fell on Kit, there was insufficient evidence to establish his involvement or implicate anyone else, leading to stagnation in the case. In 2016, Kit’s court martial commenced, during which he was found guilty of mishandling classified information and assault on a child. Testimonies from Kit’s ex-wife Joan and her children portrayed him negatively, with allegations of physical abuse. Kit received a 90-day prison sentence and a permanent dismissal from the army as part of his punishment.

Kit embarked on a transformation, securing employment as an airline pilot with PSA by 2018 and relocating to North Carolina. Simultaneously, in Pembroke, friends and family of Calvin and Pamela pushed for the reopening of the case, leading to the emergence of new evidence. The family discovered spent bullet shell casings on their back porch and dog tags on a shelf inside Calvin and Pamela’s residence.

All this evidence seamlessly connected to Kit. The shell casings were a match with bullets from a gun found in Kit’s possession. The dog tags were confirmed to be his, and phone tracking placed him at the location where Pamela and Edward’s bodies were discovered in the burning car. On May 11, 2019, while Kit was at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, just moments away from piloting a flight from Louisville, Kentucky to Charlotte, North Carolina, law enforcement apprehended him. The public arrest quickly garnered widespread attention in the media.

Christian “Kit” Martin Now is in Prison Today

Christian “Kit” Martin’s trial commenced in 2021, and he vehemently denied any involvement in the triple murders. He asserted that he was at home with his girlfriend, now his fiancee, during the time of the killings, and she testified in support of his alibi. Meanwhile, Kit’s ex-wife, Joan, chose to invoke the Fifth Amendment. The prosecution contended that Kit orchestrated the killing of Calvin Phillips due to his impending testimony in court, characterizing the deaths of Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau as “collateral damage.”

Kit’s defense contended that his ex-wife, Joan Harmon-Guerra, planted the evidence against him, but despite their arguments, he was found guilty after a two-week trial. The verdict included three counts of murder, along with charges of burglary, arson, and tampering with evidence. Kit received a life sentence without parole, plus additional terms of 20 years each for burglary and attempted arson, as well as five years each for tampering. The defense promptly filed an appeal, and in October 2023, the Kentucky Supreme Court upheld the murder charges but reversed the arson charges. As of the latest information, Kit, aged 55, is serving his sentence at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex.

