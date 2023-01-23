Christina and Jessica From Extreme Sisters: Everything We Know

‘Extreme Sisters’ is a reality series by TLC that explores the relationship between five pairs of sisters who are inseparable to the point of obsession. Their unconventional bond is so intense that, at times, it gets in the way of other relationships in their lives. One such sister duo is Christina and Jessica, the “psychic sisters,” who have shared everything together, including their pregnancy and divorce.

The twins are so extremely close that they reportedly sniff each other’s period blood to get their periods in sync, which they believe would result in the release of pheromones. Let’s explore the bond shared between these two sisters and find out everything we know.

Christina and Jessica’s Age, Family, and Background

The “psychic sisters,” Christina and Jessica, turned 40 as of writing, and they have shared everything since they shared a womb. The sisters explained in an interview that their bond became stronger owing to the lack of having a happy childhood. Problems in their family made the sisters become each other’s rock and have stayed that way.

Their mother reportedly passed away after battling cancer for three months. In an interview with The List, the sisters revealed that they had predicted their mom’s death. Jessica said, “And I was like, “No, no, I don’t want to know. Don’t tell me that.” So she predicted my divorce. We predicted the outcomes of our relationships with other people. We predicted our mom’s death. I did predict my mom being sick with cancer.”

The sisters live only a mile from each other and are very involved in each other’s lives. Both sisters are moms to beautiful children who are best friends and love playing around with each other. While Jessica has two children, Christina has one boy. Christina revealed to The List about their children. She said, “I had a miscarriage with my first pregnancy. So we would both have two children. So that’s what’s interesting, too that we literally have only been pregnant together, which is so crazy. So I have one boy, who’s 5. She’s got the girl who’s 5, and then she’s got the older boy.”

Christina and Jessica’s Profession

Christina and Jessica are both intuitive psychics and reiki healers by profession. They have been in the same field after their mother; also, a psychic passed her knowledge and ability onto her daughters. The sisters were discovered by the network after Bodega Productions stumbling upon their videos on YouTube that involves reiki charging their food.

The sisters have also published their book, ‘Charge Your Food, Change Your Life,’ where they share their knowledge and benefits of reiki charging one’s food which they believe is a great way to get rid of long-term diseases and have other health benefits. While Jessica is an intuitive love coach, Christina is an intuitive life coach. Their joint website jesstina explores more about their professional field and how you can book a session with them.

Christina and Jessica’s Dating/Married Life

Christina and Jessica also revealed that their relationship had caused several problems in their romantic associations, and dating life is hard for them. However, they have never allowed any man or friend to cause rifts between the sisters, who share an unbreakable bond. We don’t know much about their past connections, as the sisters haven’t shared anything about the same, except the fact that it wasn’t meant to be.

While Jessica is single and focusing her energy on her son and sister, Christina is married to a young athlete John Zloty, and the couple is expecting. Initially, Jessica didn’t like the fact that Christina was spending so much time with John and ended up saying pretty harsh things to him. However, after her appearance in season 1, she eventually understood her ways of being wrong and made peace with the fact that John is going to be around them for a very long time.

