Hannah, Katherine and Nadia From Extreme Sisters: Everything We Know

TLC’s ‘Extreme Sisters’ portrays the relationships of fascinating sister duos that are eccentric and highly intimate. The show tries to determine what happens when a relationship between sisters becomes so obsessive that one cannot function without the other. The featured siblings often face backlash from society and their loved ones, but they remain unperturbed about what the world thinks.

One such sibling trio is the Capasso triplets, Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia whose bond to as far as sleeping with their legs entwined even at the age of 25. ‘Extreme Sisters’ showcases their beautiful relationship on the show and introduces the viewer to their daily lives. Naturally, one might get curious about Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia’s personal lives. Well, we come bearing answers!

Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia’s Age, Family, and Background

Even at the age of 25, the Capasso triplets share a room and contiue living their lives as they dod when they were mere children. The sisters are known to talk in their own made up language that angers and irritates their family members, however, they are unmoved by what other have to say about their bond. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the sisters even said, “We share bras, clothing, shoes.”

The love and bond that the siblings share are so extreme that their family members often tell them that they are “not the center of the universe” and that they “contribute nothing to the family.” The sisters only love and care for themselves and would break anyone who tries to come in between them. Currently, the Capasso siblings are residing in Staten Island, New York. Not much is known about the education and childhood of the sisters, but we can assume that they probably went to the same institution and that they were inseparable even before birth.

Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia’s Profession

Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia lead a private life lest they get questioned about their bond or life choices and to avoid unnecessary media attention. The sisters are gamers and bloggers by profession and earn by posting creative and funny videos on TikTok and on Twitch. You can follow the sisters on the said social media accounts for exclusive content, as there individual Instagram accounts are private.

Is Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia Dating Anyone?

As mentioned above, Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia lead a private life away from the public’s eye. Hence, not much is known about the dating lives of the triplets. However, since nothing is posted or revealed about the sisters themselves, readers can assume that the Capasso triplets are all single at the moment. They are living their perfect life, loving and being loved and supported by each other through thick and thin.

