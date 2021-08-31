Investigation Discovery’s ‘See No Evil: We Never Fight’ and ‘Dateline NBC: Frost’ are two episodes that chronicle a disappearance and death that left the state of Texas baffled to its very core. When Christina Morris left a get-together with friends to head back home, never to be seen or heard from again, there was little doubt in the minds of those who knew her that something terrible had happened. Yet, the ensuing investigations revealed a web of incidents that they could have never imagined. So now, if you are curious to know the details, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Christina Morris Die?

At the age of 23, Christina Morris appeared to be living a good life in Forth Worth, Texas, where she’d moved from her hometown of Plano to be with her boyfriend, Hunter Foster. She’d returned for Labor Day weekend 2014, but no one could’ve guessed that this decision would end up being one of her last. After all, following a couple of hours of drinking and enjoying her time with a small group of friends near The Shops at Legacy, at 3:55 a.m. on August 30, Christina walked into the local garage where she had parked her trusted four-wheeler, never to emerge again.

Christina was reported missing, and roughly three days after she was last seen alive, the authorities found her car still in the garage, with no sign of her around. Slowly, the leads regarding her whereabouts started dwindling as well, but her family, friends, and loved ones still set out every single week to hopefully find her. Although they initially searched everywhere, as time passed, they usually centered it around Anna, a little town with farmlands where people believed her body to be concealed. Eventually, on March 7, 2018, an excavation crew found her partial skeletal remains in a field in the town. Her cause of death either couldn’t be determined or hasn’t been made public.

Who Killed Christina Morris?

As soon as investigators located Christina Morris’ vehicle, they pulled the surveillance tapes from the parking lot and noticed that she’d entered the location with a male. Upon inquiry, he was positively identified as Enrique Gutierrez Arochi, an acquaintance from high school. According to friends, the duo was not close, but he seemed romantically interested, which was not reciprocated. Moreover, one of them said he looked almost angry when he offered to walk Christina to her car once she announced that she wanted to head home that night. She did not appear worried or frightened herself, no one raised any alarms. Both of them went into the garage, yet only Enrique drove out 3 mins later.

When confronted with the video proof, Enrique told detectives that they’d parted ways like normal. Except, Christina’s DNA was recovered from the mats in the trunk of his car, and tower data revealed that their cell phones were still together even at nearly 5 in the morning. With these bits of vital evidence, since her body hadn’t been found by then, he was charged and arrested for aggravated kidnapping. The law enforcement officials believe Enrique was enraged at Christina’s refusal to be with him and thus chose to seek revenge in the only way he could think of.

Where is Enrique Arochi Now?

When Enrique Arochi stood trial, his defense questioned the legitimacy of the DNA findings and presented experts to suggest that cell phone pings could not be trusted. However, as the charge was aggravated kidnapping, the jury found him guilty after 17 hours of deliberation. Following this fall 2016 verdict, a judge gave him a life sentence in state prison. Enrique had filed a motion for retrial, but after Christina’s remains were unearthed, the Court of Appeals, Fifth District of Texas at Dallas affirmed the trial court’s verdict. He remains guilty of kidnapping, not murder.

As of now, the prosecutors have not charged Enrique for Christina’s death, possibly due to the fact that he’s already serving a lengthy life sentence, or her cause of passing couldn’t be identified because of the lack of skin or fiber on her remains. Hence, today, at the age of 31, he’s imprisoned at the maximum-security French M. Robertson Unit in Abilene, Texas. Enrique doesn’t have a set release date, but as per the Department of Corrections records, he’ll become eligible for parole on December 12, 2044.

Read More: Where Are Christina Morris’ Parents Now?