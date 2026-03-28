Are Christine and Jake From Love Overboard Still Together?

Season 1 of Hulu’s ‘Love Overboard’ thrives on high-stakes romance, shifting loyalties, and unexpected twists, as singles aboard a luxury ship navigate love while risking being sent to the dreaded lower deck. Christine Templeton and Jake Rath were a perfect example of how quickly things can change in the unpredictable environment, with new arrivals constantly shaking up existing dynamics. They were introduced as Shipwreckers, with him making his entrance in episode 4 and her following in episode 5. Arriving earlier gave Jake the opportunity to explore his options, and he initially found himself drawn to Enna and challenged Andrew in hopes of forming a connection with her. Although the situation didn’t play out as he expected, the course of his journey shifted the moment he laid eyes on Christine.

Christine and Jake Battled Doubts While Building a Deeper Connection

From the moment Jake Rath met Christine Templeton, there was an undeniable spark that shifted his entire focus to her. Although Andrew also showed his interest in her, Jake didn’t just step aside. The latter seized every opportunity, striking up conversations with Christine and building a connection with her. When Andrew realized the growing bond between her and Jake, he decided to step back because he didn’t want to be the chaser. As Christine began sharing the same space with Jake, it led them to become physically intimate. She eventually opened up about her past, revealing she had been cheated on before. Determined not to settle again, Christine admitted that Jake was giving her the affection and attention that she had long deserved.

Yet even amid their intense chemistry, Christine found herself questioning whether she and Jake could have deeper conversations without physical contact. Despite those doubts, they began caring for one another and ultimately secured their place among the five remaining couples on board. During a later outing, Christine vulnerably shared her fears about her past, and Jake reassured her that he would stand by her and give her everything she deserves. Their connection was further tested when her best friend, Amaya, surprised them. While he praised Christine, calling her the best thing that had happened to him and admiring both her inner and outer beauty, her best friend questioned if his charm was too polished. Amaya expressed her concern to her best friend that she needed to see more of Jake since he is a “smooth talker.”

Christine and Jake Have Seemingly Continued to Pursue Their Connection

After Christine bid her best friend goodbye, she began to wonder about Amaya’s concern. The former grew worried because she usually ignored red flags when she liked someone. By episode 9, Christine and Jake were one of the final four couples, but the atmosphere grew intense as opinions about each pair were shared. The duo learned that two of the other couples were not convinced about their connection. Their shipmates expressed skepticism, questioning whether Jake and Christine had truly spent enough meaningful time together and whether their bond was likely based on lust. However, they quickly clarified that although they moved faster in their relationship, they had really grown to care for one another.

Faced with doubts and mounting pressure from the competition, Christine and Jake decided to vote themselves out of the show. For them, it was no longer a competition but rather the acknowledgment that they had found a genuine person and connection in their lives beyond the show. Since their farewell, the couple has continued to follow each other on Instagram and occasionally engage in lighthearted and playful exchanges. In March 2026, Jake shared photos with his shipmates, including some featuring him and Christine alone. While she remarked “Cuties” on those pictures, he warmly replied, “You.” While these interactions suggest they may have continued to work on their relationship in the real world, they have not spoken publicly about their relationship status.

Christine Has Built a Multifaceted Career While Cherishing Life’s Simple Joys

Christine Templeton’s professional journey began in April 2016 at Applegate Farm Ice Cream, where she worked as a Server and Cashier until August 2018. Following that, she honed her skills by serving in several dynamic positions, including Writer and Photographer at The Daily Targum, Social Media Manager at Michael Anthony Jewelers, Social Media Professional at The Black Sheep, Freelance Photographer at Tiny Photos, and Area Sales Manager at Accurate Neuromonitoring. From September 2023 to November 2024, Christine worked as Vice President of Business Development at NeuroSpine Plus. She eventually joined EyeLinkMedia Ltd as a Contracted Marketing Specialist/Online Personality and left the organization in December 2024.

In 2025, Christine’s career further evolved toward leadership roles when she served as President of Marketing at Medical and Legal Liaisons of New York from February to July and as President of Business Development at Tristate Spine and Sports Surgery from August to November. Since October, she has been working as a freelance model and actress. Outside of her profession, Christine considers her parents, Maura and David A. Templeton, the anchors of her life. Her grandmother also holds a special place in her heart. Another constant source of joy in her life is her furry pup, Ginger, who is her constant companion. Whether Christine is traveling—like her memorable trip to Paris, France, in July 2024—soaking up the sun at the beach, or spending time with friends, she cherishes every little moment.

Jake Channels His Love for Fitness Into Business and Community Building

Jake Rath’s path has always been shaped by his entrepreneurial drive, which became evident when he founded his personal training company, Rathletics Performance, in June 2020. He continues to work there as a Fitness Coach, serving clients of all ages and backgrounds. In March 2023, Jake gained experience across industries, becoming a Junior Associate at Tequilas el Mexicano S.A. de C.V. and a Social Media Marketing Manager at Corks Wine and Spirits Incorporated. While working there, he also took on the role of an Area Success Manager at Happy Dad Hard Seltzer in October of the same year. Jake eventually left his positions as a Junior Associate and Social Media Marketing Manager in January 2024, before moving on from Happy Dad Hard Seltzer in the following June.

As of writing, Jake also offers online coaching programs to his clients. Simultaneously, he has built a singles run club/community, Stryde Social. In March 2026, he was interviewed by Elliott Caldwell, during which the reality star shared the origin story of Rathletics Performance. Shortly after, Jake appeared on ‘Tennessee Valley Living’ on WAFF 48 Sports, where he prepared a high-protein meal. Additionally, he has amassed a loyal following of over 36.3K on Instagram, where he shares insights into fitness and his lifestyle as a Fitness Influencer. Beyond professional pursuits, his life is grounded in his connection with his family. He maintains a close bond not only with his parents but also with his beautiful sister, Sarah. Together, the family cheers each other on at every milestone and celebrates every festival.

Read More: Are Val and David From Love Overboard Still Together?