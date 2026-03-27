Are Gia and Tim From Love Overboard Still Together?

Season 1 of Hulu’s ‘Love Overboard’ brings together singles from different walks of life who can couple up and explore their relationships, or the singles can choose to break up an already formed couple to move to the upper deck of the ship. Among the singles were Gia Aldisert and Tim Demirjian, whose connection didn’t begin from the first moment they stepped on board. The former’s attention was initially set on Beau, especially after he won the challenge in episode 2 and secured a spot on the upper deck alongside the other couples. Gradually, Tim also began pursuing her more openly, which soon put Gia into a dilemma and left her questioning her feelings.

Gia and Tim’s Effortless Conversations and Chemistry Brought Them Closer

In episode 2, Gia Aldisert had coupled up with Beau, as they had been drawn to each other from the beginning. However, things began to change when Tim Demirjian found himself drawn to her. Determined to explore that connection, he began striking up conversations with her. As their chemistry unfolded effortlessly, Gia found herself at an emotional crossroads. When Tim finally got the opportunity to take her on a date off the boat, she discovered that their humor aligned perfectly and their conversations flowed for hours. Despite their undeniable physical attraction, Gia held out because she felt it would be cheating on Beau. While the latter gave her a sense of calmness, the former brought emotional intensity. At the Plank Ceremony, Gia ultimately chose Tim, marking a turning point in their journey.

From there, Gia and Tim’s relationship deepened considerably as they shared more about their personalities, desires, and boundaries. Although they acknowledged a strong physical chemistry, the pair chose not to become intimate while they were still on the boat, prioritizing emotional connection. Despite the arrival of new shipwreckers, their bond remained steady, unlike several other couples. However, discomfort surfaced during a spin-the-bottle game as she felt disrespected when he pulled Leela’s hair while showing his favorite sex position. When Gia addressed it, Tim immediately apologized to her and reassured her that he wouldn’t repeat the same mistake. By episode 8, the couple had confessed they were falling in love and decided to continue their connection beyond the show.

Gia and Tim Appear to be Navigating Their Bond Privately in the Real World

As Gia and Tim’s journey neared its final stretch, their bond continued to strengthen. The reality further set in when she was surprised by her twin brother, Louie. Tim told his brother he was already falling in love with Gia and could genuinely envision a long-term relationship with her. Although Louie liked him as a person, he expressed his concerns to his sister. He felt that, although Gia and Tim loved each other and formed a strong connection, that didn’t necessarily mean they were meant to be. She quickly reassured him that, if needed, she would reach out to her brother. Eventually, the couple secured their place among the three couples in the finale.

While Gia expressed how alive she felt with Tim, he confessed that his partner completes him by allowing him to open up and be vulnerable. Ultimately, their journey culminated in a victory as they were crowned the season’s winners and rewarded with a world tour—an experience they fully enjoyed. Since then, subtle clues suggest that their bond may have endured beyond the show. The pair continues to follow each other on Instagram, and it is also worth noting that Tim follows Louie. However, neither of them has made any statements about their relationship status. From what we can tell, it indicates that Gia and Tim may have chosen to nurture their bond out of the spotlight.

Gia is Building a Thriving Career as a Luxury Real Estate Agent and Influencer

Away from the whirlwind of the show, Gia Aldisert has built a vibrant and multifaceted journey for herself. She currently works as a Luxury Real Estate Agent based in Topanga, California. At the same time, she has carved out a strong presence in social media, growing into an influencer on TikTok and Instagram, where she boasts over 850.2K and 125K followers, respectively. On both media platforms, Gia offers curated glimpses into her lifestyle and day-to-day life beyond the glamor. She also shares about her steadily growing YouTube channel. Gia maintains an especially close relationship with her twin brother, Louie, who remains a constant source of support in her life.

Whether it be trying out new restaurants together or seeking his advice on important life decisions, Gia and Louie’s bond is deep-rooted. A big part of her life revolves around her passion for travel, which has taken her to several beautiful destinations around the world. In August 2025, Gia soaked up the sun on the beaches of the Bahamas, followed by her trip to Saint Barthélemy in January 2026, where she swam in the blue ocean waters. Two months later, she made her way to the romantic streets of Paris, France. Gia is also a music lover, which often takes her to concerts to enjoy their lively atmosphere.

Tim Has Shaped a Successful Professional Life With His Family by His Side

Tim Demirjian’s trajectory is shaped by ambition, reinvention, and an unmistakable entrepreneurial drive. His professional journey began in June 2005, when he began working as a Caddie at Wianno Club. By June 2013, he stepped into the world of entrepreneurship as the Founder of TCD Catering. Simultaneously, Tim assumed the role of Growth Agent at Feel The Vibe in May 2015. Eventually, the reality star left the position of Growth Agent in March 2016, before moving on from TCD Catering and Wianno Club in June and August of the same year, respectively. Tim also explored another brief role as a Film Development Trainee for Sony Pictures Entertainment from June to August 2016.

Tim ultimately tapped into his full potential as an entrepreneur when he became the Co-founder and CEO of Dezo in May 2019. In August 2023, the brand was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Local: Boston list. Alongside his business pursuits, he has also cultivated a large fanbase on Instagram. There, Tim currently has over 134K followers, utilizing the social media handle to share moments from his personal and professional world. In his personal life, he cherishes every moment he spends with his family, especially his mother, with whom he shares a particularly special bond. Besides that, he enjoys trying out cuisines at multiple eateries and prefers maintaining a strict fitness regimen. Tim also loves watching car races at the racetrack whenever he gets the opportunity.

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