Are Val and David From Love Overboard Still Together?

Reality dating shows thrive on unpredictability, and season 1 of Hulu’s ‘Love Overboard’ leans fully into that chaos by placing singles on a luxurious ship where romance can blossom or be completely upended overnight. Among the many connections that kept the viewers completely immersed were Val Zuluaga and David Fuhrmann. The latter was introduced in the first episode as one of the singles, and he initially formed a promising bond with Lauren, AKA Lo. They began having conversations about what their future might look like, but that was shaken up when Val entered the scene as a Shipwrecker in episode 5. Torn between two real connections, David found himself in an emotional dilemma.

Val and David’s Relationship Faced Harsh Criticism From Some of Their Shipmates

David Fuhrmann and Lo had coupled up on their first day onboard, which soon deepened into a meaningful connection as they discussed marriage and children. While many other couples around them faltered and fell apart, they remained steady, emerging as one of the strongest pairs. However, David soon realized that he and Lo were not sexually compatible despite their strong relationship. When Val Zuluaga arrived, he quickly admitted that she was the type of person he usually likes. Tensions escalated when she showed interest in getting to know David, but Lo confronted her directly. In the aftermath, he attempted to reassure Lo by making their relationship official, asking her to be his girlfriend. Hence, she wasn’t concerned when Val asked David out on a date.

On the spa date, Val and David discovered that they had undeniable sexual chemistry, and their kiss led to a more intimate moment. The incident left him emotionally conflicted and unsure of his feelings. During the Plank Ceremony, he became overwhelmed and made Val and Lo stand on the planks for about 45 minutes before he chose the former —a decision that didn’t sit well with several of his shipmates. Some of them began questioning David’s loyalty because he had formally asked Lo to be his partner the night before. When Val learned further about his connection with Lo, she began to wonder what he was really thinking. Tensions rose further when Lo blamed Val for becoming intimate with David on their first date, leaving her devastated.

Val and David’s Connection Has Seemingly Not Worked Out Beyond the Show

As Val and David began having vulnerable conversations, they admitted they saw genuine potential in their bond. She felt that he really understood her, which made it easier for her to trust him. Their connection was put to the test when Val’s best friend, Manuela, surprised the couple during a retreat. During that meeting, David opened up about his past, where he had been unfaithful and had acted spitefully. While Manuela appreciated his honesty, she expressed her concern to Val about his infidelity and the way he had handled conflict previously. Yet the pair remained together despite criticism from their other shipmates. When accusations about David’s past surfaced, Val defended him, explaining that cheating can be circumstantial, something she herself had experienced.

Against all odds, Val and David made it to the final three couples. By then, she revealed that her bond with him was fueled by both passion and a sense of emotional security, further admitting that she was falling in love with him. However, David failed to express his feelings after several of the exiled shipmates highlighted their doubts about his relationship. By the final Plank Ceremony, he finally revealed that her gentleness with him had made him fall in love with her and created something meaningful. Unfortunately, the pair were eliminated while Tim and Gia became the winners. As of writing, Val and David do not follow each other on Instagram, nor have they shared any photos or interacted publicly. These signs may suggest they have gone their separate ways in real life and have not maintained any contact.

Val Cherishes Every Moment She Spends With Her Friends and Furry Pup

Val Zuluaga is currently building her career as a Recruitment Consultant, a role that reflects her distinctive eye for talent. Alongside this, she has signed with Atlas Entertainment as her agency. Val has also embraced life as a Social Media Influencer, specifically on Instagram, where she has garnered a fanbase of over 16.9K. On her Instagram handle, her content offers her followers a window into her personal world. When Val is not busy with her work, she often travels to the sunny beaches of Miami, Florida, where she unwinds while listening to the sound of crashing waves.

Fitness remains an important part of Val’s daily routine as she prefers to keep her health in prime condition. At the same time, she deeply values her relationships with her beloved friends. Whether it be celebrating milestones with them or simply spending quality time, they remain a steady presence in Val’s life. She also has a wanderlust spirit, which became evident from her memorable trip to Colombia in December 2024. At the center of Val’s life is her adorable pup, DJ, and she never misses a chance to cuddle with him and take him on long walks.

David is Traveling the World While Making His Mark as a Mental Health Coach

David Fuhrmann completed his academic journey in December 2025 by earning a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Capella University. Even during his academic years, he sought hands-on experience and stepped into his career as an IT Specialist Intern at Maryville University of Saint Louis from May to August of 2017. He then joined BJC HealthCare as a Health Promotion and Business Development Intern, where he worked until January 2018. From April to November 2019, David served as Onboarding Coordinator at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, before becoming Human Resources Manager at Southtown Dodge Inc.

David left the position in December 2021 and expanded his professional trajectory as a Human Resources Consultant at BNB. In November 2022, he moved on from his previous role and became a Pediatric Trauma Clinical Mental Health Specialist at Amanda Luckett Murphy Hopewell Center. He continued serving there until June 2025 and ultimately joined Gartner Counseling Services as a Mental Health Intern – Private Practice. Furthermore, he offers personal coaching appointments. Beyond this, David has an adventurous spirit and enjoys activities such as skydiving, rock climbing, and visiting the Las Vegas Grand Prix to watch Formula 1.

As an avid traveler, David has explored several parts of the world, from the beautiful landscapes of Santorini, Greece, in May 2024, to the vibrant beaches of Tulum, Mexico, in the following November. In April 2025, he had the chance to swim in the blue ocean in Thailand, and by December 2025, he enjoyed the beauty of the Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, Nevada. At his core, David is quite close to his family, particularly his mother, Suzette Fuhrmann Klier, and stepfather.

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