Are Lexi and James From Love Overboard Still Together?

Alexandra Borges, AKA Lexi, and James Barranca stepped into the spotlight in season 1 of Hulu’s ‘Love Overboard.’ While the former coupled up with Reece on the first day, the latter had set his sights only on her the moment he arrived. Initially, Lexi thought James had a loud personality when he suddenly stated, ‘I’m horny’ in front of everyone. However, when he took the initiative to approach her and have conversations with her, she realized she might have misjudged him. His confidence paid off as he secured a date with her, where they discovered they were both family-oriented and had a mutual understanding. In the Plank Ceremony, Lexi made the difficult decision to let Reece go and choose James.

Lexi and James Efficiently Navigated Conflicts to Emerge as a Strong Couple

As Alexandra Borges, AKA Lexi, and James Barranca became a couple, their connection deepened quickly. They spent hours speaking, sharing their thoughts, and getting to know each other better. When James unfortunately lost the first challenge, Lexi faced the prospect of pairing up with another shipmate and staying on the upper deck. Yet, she chose loyalty over convenience and decided to go to the lower deck with him. As they interacted more, their physical and emotional chemistry became evident. Although multiple Shipwreckers arrived, they remained steadfast beside one another. Lexi and James’ loyalty made them one of the strongest couples on board. The duo’s relationship wasn’t without its hurdles, which came up during a game of spin-the-bottle.

During the game, James reacted excitedly to the idea that two of his female shipmates could become intimate. When Lexi explained to him that she felt he disrespected their bond, he continued eating cake. It further upset her, and she ended up walking away from him. James soon recognized his mistake and apologized sincerely, explaining that he never wanted to lose her. Gradually, the pair emerged as one of the top five couples in the show. During their retreat off the boat, they ultimately confessed that they had fallen in love. When they met her best friend, Lailani, the latter gave her approval because she felt it was a “green flag” that James smiled the entire time he spoke about Lexi. Her best friend also said she believed his feelings for Lexi were genuine.

Lexi and James Are Likely Working on Their Bond Away From the Spotlight

After the final four couples were chosen, Lexi and James realized some of their shipmates assumed the pair wasn’t compatible outside the show’s unique environment. However, they did not let the opinion of others stop them from cherishing the genuine connection they had forged. Once Lexi and James stepped into the finale, the depth of their bond became clearer. She shared that he was someone she could finally trust, a partner who was authentically himself and who supported her throughout the journey. In turn, James expressed that Lexi had inspired him to grow and feel things he never had before, pushing him to become a better version of himself.

During a high-stakes Plank Ceremony, James faced off against David, but sadly, the former was voted out. When he fell off his plank, Lexi didn’t hesitate to jump into the ocean after him, declaring that nothing else mattered in the moment. Similarly, her partner confessed that, although they didn’t win, she was the true prize he gained from the experience. As of writing, the couple continues to follow each other on Instagram. Whenever Lexi shares moments from her time on the show, James consistently shows his support for her. All of these signs hint at the possibility that they may be navigating deeper into their relationship after the show.

Lexi Embraces Career Growth While Staying True to Her Vibrant Lifestyle

Alexandra Borges, AKA Lexi, earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Entrepreneurship/Corporate Communications from the California State University, Fullerton in 2018. From there, she launched her career as a Promotional Representative for the Los Angeles Angels in April 2018. Simultaneously, from May to September of the same year, she served as a Public Relations Communications Intern for the Los Angeles Sparks. Lexi left her first position in March 2019 and became a Guest Experience Representative for the Las Vegas Raiders just two months later. She moved on in the following October before stepping into the role of Community Associate at WeWork in December 2019. At the organization, Lexi’s hard work helped her rise through the ranks to become Community Lead and then Executive Assistant.

Lexi left WeWork in July 2023 and ultimately joined Fun xyz as the Personal Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She is also active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she currently boasts over 6.6K followers. There, she diligently shares her Amazon storefront, featuring her favorite items. When Lexi isn’t busy with her work, she embraces an active lifestyle, frequently spending time at the beach, swimming in the ocean, and attending the races at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. As a sports enthusiast, she enjoys playing golf and attending soccer games to cheer for her favorite team, Inter Miami CF. In January 2026, she traveled to Tulum, Mexico, to unwind on its pristine beaches. Lexi is also a music lover, often taking her to music festivals, including Miami Music Week in March 2026.



James is Gaining Recognition in the Fashion Industry as a Model

James Barranca completed a Bachelor of Applied Science in Hospitality Administration/Management from Grand Canyon University in January 2023. He initially gained professional experience by working in Cashier Customer Service at Sprouts Farmers Market. As of writing, he applies his analytical skills in his role as a chemist. Moreover, James currently runs his own clothing brand, 1OF1 Jeans, which sells fashionable trousers, shirts, and hats. He is turning his passion for fashion into a career, which has led him to work with multiple brands and has taken him across the globe. In November 2025, James attended Art Hearts Fashion in Shanghai, China.

There, James walked the runway for brands such as Cross Colours LA, House of Byfield, and Idol Jose. Soon after, he reached another milestone in his career when he was featured in Mr. Warburton Magazine, reflecting on his journey as a model. Besides that, James has amassed a large following of over 27.3K on Instagram and utilizes the platform to share sneak peeks into his professional endeavors. Outside of work and fashion, he maintains an active lifestyle as a dedicated fitness enthusiast. He enjoys playing basketball and follows a strict exercise regimen. Another significant part of James’ heart belongs to his beloved pup.