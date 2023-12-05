Christmas as Usual: Exploring the Filming Locations of Netflix Movie

Unlike its title, Netflix’s ‘Christmas as Usual’ revolves around a Christmas in Thea’s rural hometown that turns out to be the exact opposite of usual. When Thea gets engaged to her Indian boyfriend Jashan, the couple decides to head to the former’s parents’ house to celebrate a classic Norwegian Christmas together and celebrate the occasion of their engagement there. However, upon reaching the residence, things don’t turn out as they expected, with Thea’s mother having a tough time accepting her daughter’s choices.

Soon, Thea’s family’s Norwegian beliefs and traditions inevitably clash with Jashan’s Indian roots, putting Thea right in the middle of a Christmas filled with chaos. Written and helmed by Petter Holmsen, the Norwegian Christmas romantic comedy film features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Ida Ursin-Holm, Kanan Gill, Marit Adeleide Andreassen, Veslemøy Mørkrid, Erik Follestad, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen. Since the movie unfolds in a rural Norwegian town, mainly in and around a private residence, many of you might wonder where ‘Christmas as Usual’ was filmed.

Christmas as Usual Was Shot in Norway

For the shooting of ‘Christmas as Usual,’ the production team set up camp in Norway, especially in and around Rauland. Principal photography for the Kanan Gill starrer commenced in February 2023 and wrapped up in a month and a half, in late March of the same year. The beautiful landscape coupled with the stunning skies, known for the Northern Lights, of Norway works like a charm for many kinds of productions, including Christmas films. So, allow us to take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Rauland, Norway

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Christmas as Usual’ were taped in the former municipality of Rauland, which is now a part of Norway’s Vinje Municipality. In order to tape the interior scenes involving Thea’s Norwegian house, the makers reportedly rented an actual private residence in Rauland and recorded most of the important portions indoors. Since the shooting was done in the winter, the snow-filled streets and valleys worked perfectly with the theme of Christmas and the production team did not have to use any fake snow.

Kanan Gill, a renowned Indian stand-up comedian who portrays Jashan in ‘Christmas as Usual,’ talked about his experience of shooting in Norway on social media. He wrote, “…I’m very very fortunate to have worked with a cast and crew of the kindest, coolest, most talented and hardest partying people who made filming under 100ft of snow seem easy. Surrounded by warm hearts and wool sweaters, I actually caught myself saying “lovely day” on a day it was -17 but the sun was out. I will miss everyone dearly. I will not miss BRUNSAUS.”

