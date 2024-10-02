Christopher O’Brien: Where is the Author Now?

As a documentary delving deep into the unexplained livestock deaths across the US over the past five or so decades, Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: Mysterious Mutilations’ is unlike any other. That’s because it comprises not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews from those close to the matter as well as local officials, reporters, and investigative journalists. Amongst the latter was actually Christopher O’Brien, who has actually written a 600-page book titled ‘Stalking the Herd’ on the matter to objectively examine this perplexing phenomenon.

Christopher O’Brien is a Career Investigative Journalist

It was reportedly back in 1989 that Medina, Washington native Christopher relocated to the San Luis Valley in South-central Colorado/North Central New Mexico to kickstart his career. He was actually interested in working with local law enforcement officials, ex-military personnel, ranchers, and an extensive network of skywatchers to chronicle the events of that area, which resulted in him publishing a trilogy. This has largely been referred to as the “Mysterious Valley” trilogy, and it includes ‘The Mysterious Valley,’ ‘Enter the Valley,’ and ‘Secrets of the Mysterious Valley.’

In other words, Christopher’s work in the 1990s and early 2000s focused primarily on UFO reports, Native American legends, cryptozoology, alleged secret military activities, and local folklore. It thus comes as no surprise he has also written articles for numerous magazines like Fate, UFO Universe, Phenomena, Zeitgeist, and UFO Encounters, along with his work being featured in the Denver Post, Pueblo Chieftain, New Mexican, Rocky Mountain News, Albuquerque Journal, and Spirit magazine. Then, while investigating the unexplained livestock deaths, he realized he could do so objectively and published ‘Stalking the Herd.’

Christopher O’Brien is No Stranger to the Entertainment Industry

While Christopher is primarily an investigative journalist, his career has also led him to be involved in various television, radio, and film productions as a contributor, editor, feature, and producer. From ‘Ancient Aliens,’ ‘Weird or What,’ ‘Conspiracy Theory,’ and ‘UFO Hunters,’ he has been on every original, all the while also allowing his field footage to be used in them to back his claims. In fact, he even appeared in Paramount’s ‘Sightings,’ TBS’ ‘UFO: The Search,’ Discovery Channel’s ‘Billion $ Secret,’ and shows like ‘UFO Files,’ ‘Exploring the Unknown,’ ‘The Unexplained,’ as well as ‘Secrets of.’

As if that’s not enough, Christopher has even served as a consulting producer and writer/researcher for Stage 3 Productions, where he wrote and produced ‘History, Mystery, and Greed: the Story of Snippy the Horse,’ and co-produced the documentaries ‘Dead Whisper and Disclosure Dialogues.’ While the former followed the tale of a horse who was found mutilated in 1967, the latter is a view on all animals and won two EBE Film Festival Awards. Furthermore, inspired by his field research, he has also co-written an action/adventure film screenplay called ‘Deadly Waters,’ which was judged Honorable Mention in the 1998 Southwest Screenwriter’s Guild Contest.

However, today, Christopher is expanding his wings as a Chemung, New York resident. He is not only working with a team of specialists installing a high-tech video surveillance and hard-data monitoring system in and around the San Luis Valley, but he is also evolving as a television and radio spokesperson on the matters he cares about. Moreover, and more importantly, it appears as if he is now also evolving into a sonic sculpturist and a technoshaman – they are his most recent passions, and he seems utterly dedicated to making them work. As for his personal standing, from what we can tell, he appears to be single at the moment, yet it doesn’t bother him one bit because he knows his purpose and is set on achieving item.

