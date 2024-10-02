Gaynor Issitt: Where is the Paranormal Witness Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: My Paranormal Partner’ living up to its title in every way, we get a true insight into the work of paranormal researcher/investigator Don Philips. After all, he claims to have a spirit energy named Becky by his side at every step of the way, whom he first came across over 13 years ago at the residential home of Gaynor Cassie Issitt. The latter was the one to actually call him in the hopes of calming all the purported poltergeist activities behind the closed doors of her place, unaware he would meet Becky and have her help.

Gaynor Issitt Has Allegedly Been Living With Ghosts For Over 4 Decades

It was reportedly back on April 28, 1980, that Gaynor moved into a true suburban house on Beech Drive in Leicester, England, alongside her three young sons, all in the hopes of starting anew. Little did she know she ostensibly had unwanted company at every step of the way, only for her pet dog to be the first to notice as he often incessantly barked as well as snarked towards one corner. She knew something was awry then, yet she asserted it wasn’t until six months later that these purported spirits made themselves known to the family in arguably some of the worst ways imaginable.

According to Gaynor, things around her house were mysteriously disappearing and reappearing, fires through dishtowels or curtains were being started everywhere, and people were also getting hurt. She has actually expressed that she once felt a finger pushing her from behind while she was coming down the stairs and that her ex-partner even had unexplained scratches on his being from time to time. As if that’s not enough, she believes there is not one but several spirits in her home, yet just one, in particular, is who terrorized them as he has ostensibly gone as far as to attack her in her sleep.

However, arguably, the most eerie incident for Gaynor was when she heard her youngest son having a conversation with someone in his room, even though they both were the only ones at home. Per the show, when she asked him who he was laughing with and talking to mere seconds prior, he stated, “I can’t tell you. He won’t like it if I tell you,” which understandably terrified the then-young mother. She has thus since contacted several paranormal investigators and performed countless cleansings in the hopes of being rid of the spirits, especially the evil one she thinks is Jack the Ripper, yet to no avail.

Gaynor Issitt Continues to Endure These Alleged Spirits

Although Gaynor has admittedly had some great bouts of relief from the so-called energies in her home, she claims they always resurface around fall and early winter to continue their supernatural activities. This ranges from personal items being destroyed to the fires to her family being grabbed in their sleep, yet she has never moved away from this space area owing to the level of comfort it brings. We say “comfort” not particularly in terms of their living situation during the end months of every year but in regards to their lifestyle preferences, the relatively safe neighborhood, the standard of living, etc.

Moreover, and more importantly, Gaynor believes these “spirits” were in her Beech Drive residence first because its previous owners supposedly had a lot of significant trouble with them too. She once actually stated, “I think the spirits are here all the time, especially bad one. He’s here all the time, I don’t think he’ll ever go… They were here first so it’s them sharing their home with me.”

Therefore, although this 63-year-old mother of three adult sons is often still terrified in her own home, she seems to have no plans of leaving this place and the happy life she built around it anytime soon. We should also mention that since her house is considered one of the top five most haunted in the United Kingdom, she has since also chosen to keep a low profile well away from the limelight. So, apart from the fact she established a self-titled company in 2023, only for it to officially be Dormant, we sadly don’t know much else regarding either her recent personal or professional experiences. All we can do is hope she can continue leading a happy, stable, long life ahead.

