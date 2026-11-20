As a reality competition series following 10 diverse pairs as they move into a shopping mall and face off in a series of challenges, Netflix’s ‘Win the Mall’ lets them fulfill a childhood dream. That’s because each battle they take on is to gain control of storefronts, increase spending power for advantages or luxury goods, and secure a chance to walk away with the $1 million grand prize. Among them are best friends, suburban moms, as well as wellness professionals Christina “Christy” Cousino and Sabrina Winder, who made it all the way to the finale but couldn’t secure the bag.

Christy Cousino and Sabrina Winder Were Arguably the Biggest Threats Throughout the Show

The moment Christy Cousino and Sabrina Winder stepped into the deeply fluorescent-lit mall, it was evident they came prepared to play in more ways than one – they had binders and strategy. The latter revealed that since they had no idea what the challenges might be, they’d looked up current prices for all kinds of products, made flashcards, and created a binder with different scenarios. As if that’s not enough, the duo even had a clear plan to build alliances using their maternal qualities and stay loyal to them for as long as possible in hopes of securing a spot in the finale.

Christy and Sabrina’s approach started to pan out from the get-go as they were runner-ups in the very first challenge, only to then form alliances with the winners and another group. They, Florida Boys Haven and Gibson, and Flow Bros Luke and Jayden became an unbreakable trio, resulting in them all earning prizes as well as stores early on in the competition. The moms, in particular, gradually evolved into the biggest threats since they not only had sway over their loyal group’s decisions but also repeatedly proved their mettle on their own. Their closeout wins further helped them move ahead in ways they never imagined, especially as that’s where they were able to garner significant power advantages.

The fact that Christy and Sabrina remained loyal to the alliance worked well for them too because the young men reciprocated at every turn, whether in terms of prizes, stores, or security. However, they inadvertently ended up being the pair to eliminate the Florida Boys in fifth place and the Flow Bros in fourth place, securing their place in the finale. Their prizes by that point included 4 international trips, $40,000 in jewelry, Bikini Village Gift Cards, and Sincerely Yours Skincare, only to learn they’d all been stolen by a different team. Nevertheless, they put their best foot forward in all 3 finale challenges – they made it right to the end yet could not pull it off, resulting in Esthetician Besties Haley and Bailey winning the mall.

Christy Cousino is Happily Juggling 6 Children, a Business, and a Content Creation Career

California native Christina “Christy” Cousino was just a young girl when she knew she wanted to be independant, have a career, and raise a family, no matter what. Therefore, upon graduating from high school in 2000, she kickstarted her professional journey as a Performer at the Leloland Resort while also staying close to her loving, supportive family. It was during her stint there that she realized she had a passion for wellness, driving her to secure a Fitness Instructor Certification and then pursue further studies for even more opportunities. She attended San Diego State University for a Bachlor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from 2003-2005, in between which she made a career move more in sync with her dreams.

Christy joined Team Enterprises Marketing/Bacardi USA as a Premium Brand Specialist in 2004 before climbing up the corporate ladder. She began serving at ReadyLink Healthcare Inc. as a Special Projects Director and at Anchor Audio as a Vice President of Sales in 2009, only to leave the former a year later. She remained at the latter until 2011, until she decided to become an Independent Consultant and Vice President at Arbonne International to have a more flexible schedule. After all, she was settling down with the man she then believed to be her forever, only for everything to change years later as they ended up divorcing. That’s when she became a single mother to two young girls.

Christy had no idea at the time that she would go on to live in South Carolina, meet the love of her life on Hinge while on a road trip to Mississippi, and end up starting afresh with him. Although Aaron Cousino was a single father to triplets and residing in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, they somehow made things work because they knew what they shared is special. She eventually relocated so they could start building their own blended family life together, which eventually in them happily tying the knot in a cozy ceremony on November 14, 2024. Since then, Christy and Aaron have not only welcomed a child of their own to now be a family of 8, but they’ve also become business partners.

The former Luxury Event Ambassador at Seat Estate from 2022 to 2026 and her devoted husband secured a franchise of Unishippers – Titan Logistics Group in June 2026. The couple has also been establishing themselves as comedic content creators, sharing glimpses of their lives and the fun they have together as the Cousinos on social media. As if that’s not enough, Christy further spread her wings in November 2026 when she evolved into an entrepreneur in her own right by launching The Vow Method, a fitness, health, and wellness platform. The 44-year-old family woman, Arbonne Consultant, Franchise Owner, and Influencer founded her brand as a program for the women who lead busy lives but still want to build strength and lead an active life.

Read More: Haley and Bailey: Where Are the Win the Mall Winners Now?