Hosted by content creator Haley Baylee, Netflix’s ‘Win the Mall’ is an incredibly gripping reality competition series that essentially fulfills almost everyone’s childhood dream. That’s because it revolves around 10 pairs from all walks of life as they live inside a shopping mall while competing in a series of challenges involving alliances, eliminations, and strategy. Their goal is to take control of all 25 storefronts available so as to secure the grand prize of $1 million, which friends Haley Elder and Bailey Summer Daynes ultimately won.

Haley Elder and Bailey Daynes Clawed Their Way Up From the Bottom Without Any Real Alliances

From the moment “Esthetician Besties” Haley Elder and Bailey Daynes first came across our screens, they were clear on their tactics and how they wished to play the game. They candidly stated that people often assume they are “dumb girls” because of the way they look and their choice of profession, but they have no qualms about letting them hold that opinion. After all, they knew it’d be a strength, since people would underestimate them and keep them around for as long as possible under the presumption that they were not threats.

What Haley and Bailey never expected was for plain luck to not be on their side either, which resulted in them initially not winning anything despite putting their best foot forward. They were disqualified from the first challenge for going over budget and came second in the ensuing three, giving them a lot of mall credit but no direct power or store control. In fact, they were the last team to get a store, and that only happened because another team chose to level the playing field – the duo had made friends, but they had no alliances.

Haley and Bailey did everything they could to move forward, even when they were threatened, stolen from, and sabotaged by not even being allowed to participate in a challenge. It was the closeout challenges that ultimately turned the tide for them, earning them mall money, trips to the power store, and control of 10 stores by the time the finale rolled around. In the end, they won a poker game, a Birkin bag, and a trip to Japan before beating Sabrina Winder and Christy Cousino in a shopping challenge to earn the $1 million grand prize.

Haley Elder is an Independent Young Woman Carving Her Own Path in The World

Haley Elder was born on October 19, 1997, to devoted parents Marcia Moran and James Elder as one of their two children, so she grew up in a loving home alongside an older brother. The family relocated to Kearney, Nebraska, in 2001 for better opportunities, only for their world to turn upside down 8 years later as they sadly lost the patriarch on December 1, 2009. He was 53 years old at the time, and his widow unfortunately followed him at the same age on July 27, 2016, meaning Haley was just 12 and 18 when she lost her parents.

The Kearney High School graduate has admittedly experienced a lot of trauma in life, but she maintains it has only made her stronger and resilient. In fact, since she has essentially been alone for almost all her adult life, she knows how important love, relationships, and time are in the long run. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln alum thus has no patience for people who can’t make or reciprocate efforts or are okay with wasting others’ time. That’s why she has often even been referred to as a “maneater,” a label she does not seem to mind at all.

Haley turned 29 this year in 2026, and it appears she is currently leading a fulfilling life in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she is surrounded by friends who have become her family. It is with them that she shares her passion for music and travel, attending concerts as well as visiting places like Las Vegas, Nevada, and Washington in the last year alone. We should mention that she is a dog lover too, which is why she not only fosters them whenever possible but also has a fur baby of her own named Oldie. She had another fur baby named Milo, who was originally her mother’s and had come into the family when she was 15, but he sadly passed away in July 2026. Coming to Haley’s professional standing, the esthetician is an Executive Assistant at the Murray-based Rise Rejuvenation Center and co-host of ‘The Spill’ podcast. Her fellow co-host is a licensed nurse practitioner, co-owner of the aesthetics & wellness center, and technically her boss, Traci Andreason.

Bailey Daynes Has Evolved From a Struggling Professional to a Thriving Entrepreneur

Although a native of California, Bailey Daynes primarily grew up in Singapore owing to her parents’ careers, resulting in her growing up with a unique worldview. She eventually chose to return to the US to follow her own dreams of becoming a professional esthetician, which initially was a lot different from what she had expected. She began her career through an advanced 1,200-hour esthetics program, completing twice the training hours typically required for licensure. Nevertheless, instead of comfort, clients, and glamor, she was initially working two jobs just to make ends meet.

Eventually, though, Bailey garnered experience in both New York and Utah before figuring out her niche and precisely what her clients needed. She evolved into a Master Esthetician with a passion for skin health, results, and personalized care and established her own brand focusing on the same. The Glow Theory Studio blends art and science to offer aesthetic, dermatology, and spa treatments in her hometown of Carlsbad in North San Diego, California. She specializes in advanced exfoliation, dermaplaning, chemical peels, customized treatment plans, and personalized home-care recommendations, all with a focus on healthy, glowing skin.

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