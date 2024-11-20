Chyng Diamond: Where is the Rhythm + Flow Contestant Now?

Although Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow‘ is a cutthroat music competition series through and through, the way it celebrates not just hip-hop but also those involved in it is what makes it incredible. Therefore, of course, it’s season 2 is no different, especially with DJ Khaled, Latto, and Ludacris serving as judges along with a few special guests as well as contestants such as Chyng Diamond. The latter honestly broke all bounds so as to prove her mettle, but she sadly couldn’t reach the point she wanted as nerves got the better of her one day — she stumbled and could not recover.

Chyng Diamond Embraced The Opportunity With Both Hands

Although just 27, Chyng (real name Nenzingha Davis) has admittedly seen more than her fair share of ups and downs in life, only for them to have inspired her passion for rap and hip-hop. The truth is this self-proclaimed queen of Omaha, Nebraska, became a mother at the tender age of 17, but it wasn’t until her daughter grew a little older that she realized she needed to do better. After all, she used to be involved with the wrong crowds and engage in illegal activities so as to make a living, just to turn over a new leaf in the early 2020s to make her daughter genuinely proud.

It thus comes as no surprise she jumped at the opportunity to join ‘Rhythm + Flow’ as a contestant to not only move on from her past while accepting it for good but also expand her reach. If we’re being honest, she killed her initial audition in Atlanta, Georgia — she grasped the attention of the judges and audience alike by simply staying true to herself and her life story. But alas, when it came time to perform cyphers merely days later, she stumbled over the beat, forgot her rap, and just couldn’t recover as well as she could have, resulting in her elimination.

Chyng Diamond Has Been to Jail Not Once But Thrice

According to Chyng’s own accounts, she fell into bad crowds at a relatively early age owing to her youthful understanding of money being everything and no one supervising her at every step. That’s because she grew up in a single-parent household with three siblings, all of close age, leaving their mother with no choice but to essentially work all the time just to put food on the table. Little did any of them realize at the time the former’s actions would have severe consequences, including her being jailed in 2017, 2018, as well as in 2019, with the latter being a 2-3 year term.

As per records, Chyng was arrested alongside a woman named Montashia Montgomery in December 2017 on suspicion of felony shoplifting and terroristic threats on a Victoria’s Secret employee. They were actually ascertained to be the ringleaders of a booster group that stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from multiple such stores in Omaha before selling the same online. As a result, she was sentenced to 2-3 years on August 14, 2019, yet she fortunately made parole merely seven months later, on March 1 8, 2020, with her state probation period expiring on July 7.

Chyng Diamond is Making the Most of Her Freedom and Thriving Both Personally and Professionally

Ever since now-28-year-old Chyng was released from behind bars, her focus has only been on two things: her family as well as her music, pushing her to reach new heights every few months. In fact, she released her debut single “Get It Go” in 2021, only to follow it up with “Lose the Ugly,” “Tripping on Meh,” “Luck,” and an original EP comprising seven songs entitled ‘Guess What’ in 2022. She then released “Another B!tch Bites the Dust,” “JNF,” “Work It,” and several more singles to showcase her range, with her most recent being “Sauce,” which was released in late October 2024.

As for Chyng’s personal life, from what we can tell, this unsigned musician yet proud Fashion Nova Curve brand ambassador is currently leading a happy, healthy, stable life surrounded by loved ones. It actually appears as if she is in a loving relationship with someone who appreciates as well as understands her for precisely who she is, all the while also respecting her close bond with her daughter. As if that’s not enough, it’s imperative to note this live performing artist has an incredibly tight-knit relationship with her mother, grandmother, siblings, and their children too.

Read More: Rhythm and Flow: Where Are the Contestants Now?