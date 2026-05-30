Jay, Howard, and Rosemarie Braddock: Where Are James J. Braddock’s Kids Now?

Helmed by Ron Howard, ‘Cinderella Man’ tells the story of James J. Braddock, a once-promising boxer whose career collapses as the Great Depression leaves countless families struggling to survive. Framed as a biographical sports drama, the film follows his attempt to rebuild both his livelihood and his standing in the ring, but the stakes extend far beyond championship ambitions. At the center of Braddock’s decisions are his young children, whose well-being becomes the measure of every sacrifice he makes.

As work becomes scarce and household resources dwindle, the family faces challenges that force them to confront the realities of poverty together. Braddock’s return to boxing is therefore driven as much by his responsibilities at home as by any desire for personal redemption. By connecting a sporting comeback to the everyday experiences of a family in crisis, the film gives broader meaning to his struggle and eventual success.

James J. Braddock Jr., AKA Jay, was a Man of Faith and Community

James J. Braddock Jr., better known as Jay, was born on January 15, 1931, less than a year after his father, James J. Braddock, and Mae Braddock tied the knot. The eldest of three siblings, Jay grew up in New Jersey and remained there throughout much of his adult life. As per records, he attended St. Joseph’s High School and grew up playing basketball at Seton Hall. Following that, he worked at the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and was also affiliated with Local 825 of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

Much like his father, who served during World War II, Jay joined the military during the Korean War and later became a member of the Saddle Brook Veterans of Foreign Wars organizational post. His involvement with the community didn’t just stop there, as he later joined the New Jersey Kiwanis Foundation, which is the charitable fundraising arm of the district. Over the years, he served as the president of the local club, then as a secretary, and ultimately as the Kiwanis Lt. Governor of New Jersey, from 1997 to 2000.

Jay was married to Jane Braddock, and the couple had at least two children, namely James Jay Braddock III and Cathleen Braddock. The former became involved in preserving the Braddock family history. Outside of having a deep relationship with his family and community, Jay was also a man of faith, having been a member of both St. Philip the Apostle Church and the Holy Name Society. He passed away on August 22, 2001, at the age of 70, and is remembered by his family.

Howard and Rosemarie Braddock Chose to Keep Their Lives Private

Howard P. Braddock was born on December 29, 1931, as the second of two siblings. While not much is known about his personal life, we know that he grew up in New Jersey and served in the military like his brother, most likely during the Korean War. He was married to Elsie Margaret Urscheler Braddock, and together, the couple welcomed three children into the world, namely Susan, Nancy, and Tim. While Howard’s father, James J. Braddock, is famous worldwide for his inspiring story as a boxer, Howard has chosen to keep his life private, contributing to his community. He passed away on November 11, 2006, and was buried at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Rosemarie Braddock was born on May 24, 1933, in New Jersey, which makes her the youngest child of James J. Braddock and Mae Fox Braddock. Having grown up alongside her brothers at the height of the Great Depression, she also experienced the hardships of the period and learned from her parents’ resilience. Much like in the case of Howard, not much is known about Rosemarie’s personal life. She tied the knot with Kenneth John DeWitt, and together they welcomed their daughter, also named Rosemarie, to the world on October 26, 1971. The latter is a famous Hollywood actress, and also plays the role of a neighbor in ‘Cinderella Man,’ which brings things full circle. Rosemarie Braddock passed away on May 27, 1995, three days after her sixty-second birthday. She was buried in New Jersey at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum.

James and Mae Braddock’s three children carried forward their parents’ legacy, while also building their own, distinctly impactful lives. Having endured harsh living conditions during and in the aftermath of the Great Depression, they remain integral to understanding the socioeconomic impact of the crisis and how people evolved past it with support from their loved ones. While the movie presents a fictionalized account of the three children, aging them up significantly for a dramatic effect, the real-life stories of their resilience in the face of hardships are no less impressive.

Read More: Cinderella Man Explores the Remarkable True Story of James J. Braddock