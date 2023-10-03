Cinderella Man Explores the Remarkable True Story of James J. Braddock

The 2005 biographical sports drama film ‘Cinderella Man’, directed by Ron Howard is based on the life of heavyweight boxing champion James J. Braddock, played by Russell Crowe. The film is titled after Braddock’s nickname, coined by Damon Runyon, an American journalist and short story writer. Set against the backdrop of the Great Depression, the film follows the life of Braddock, a former boxer, who decides to get back in the ring again to provide for his family due to the economic slowdown.

The film marks the second collaboration between Howard and Crowe after the 2001 film, “A Beautiful Mind”. In addition to Crowe, the film features a cast of Renée Zellweger and Paul Giamatti. In addition to positive reviews, the movie got three Academy Award nominations at the 78th Academy Awards, including one for Giamatti for Best Supporting Actor. Though it is a biographical film, some creative liberties were taken to make for a compelling narrative and impact the viewers profoundly. So just how true is Braddock’s inspiring story shown in the film? Here’s what we know!

Is Cinderella Man a True Story?

Yes, ’Cinderella Man’ is based on a true story. The film revolves around the inspiring and remarkable life of James J. Braddock, a washed-up boxer who overcame incredible odds during the Great Depression to make an astonishing comeback in the world of professional boxing. The film is named after Braddock’s nickname, which was given to him owing to his rags-to-riches story. The film also focuses on the important role played by his wife, Mae Braddock (Zellweger) and Joe Gould (Giamatti), his longtime manager and friend, in Braddock’s journey.

Braddock was born in New York City to a working-class family. His introduction to boxing first transpired while he was employed as a longshoreman on the New Jersey docks. He started participating in amateur contests after realizing his potential for boxing. In 1926, Braddock made his professional boxing debut and soon established himself as a talented heavyweight. By the end of 1920, he started to gain recognition in the boxing world.

Braddock’s career, however, didn’t start to take off until 1930. He fought and triumphed over respected rivals like John “Corn” Gryphon and Art Lasky, earning himself the moniker “The Bulldog of Bergen.” But his rise was short-lived as America was ravished by the Great Depression, caused by the stock market crash. The economic slump that began in 1929 severely affected the people and Braddock’s family was one of them. Braddock’s boxing career declined as the Great Depression worsened, and he found it difficult to find fights that paid well to support his family.

By 1933, Braddock’s career had reached a low point. He endured a streak of defeats that damaged his reputation in addition to his injuries. He had trouble getting fights, and his family was struggling to make ends meet. Amazingly enough, it was during Braddock’s life’s darkest point that his story took a remarkable turn. He was given the opportunity to compete against Max Baer, the current world heavyweight champion, who was highly regarded and much favored. The beginning of Braddock’s miraculous comeback was this bout, which would go on to become one of the most iconic moments in boxing history. This event also serves as the main premise for the film.

According to Howard, the combination of the protagonist’s deeds in both life and sport is what makes the movie compelling. The film was actually introduced to Howard by Crowe, shortly after they finished “A Beautiful Mind.”

In an interview with NPR Howard said,” I knew about Braddock. I knew about his story a little bit, because my father, you know, raised in Oklahoma during the Depression, had been a lifelong fight fan, and the first fight that had been deemed important enough for his father to load, you know, his then five- or six-year-old son into the truck and drive to the pool hall, ’cause they didn’t have a radio themselves to listen to the fight, was “Cinderella Man” Jim Braddock fighting Max Baer for the heavyweight championship of the world.” Interestingly enough Howard’s father is also a part of the film, essaying the role of the ring announcer who announces the final decision.

Special attention was given to accurately portray the time that the movie is set in. Though the movie is filmed in Toronto, the production team carefully crafted sets and costumes to accurately depict the period of the 1930s and capture the grimy, Depression-era ambiance of New Jersey and New York City. The film’s depiction of the Great Depression is one of its strong points. The gloomy atmosphere of the time is skillfully portrayed through the set design, costumes, and cinematography, which is handled by Salvatore Totino. The audience is able to really understand the financial hardships that families like the Braddocks had to endure. An instance where the struggle is evident is when the Braddocks have to sell their possessions and rely on government assistance to survive.

Another notable aspect of “Cinderella Man” is its boxing sequences. The scenes are well-choreographed thanks to the efforts of the stunt coordinators and choreographers, accurately portraying the severity and intensity of professional boxing during the era. To make the fights appear as realistic as possible, they worked closely with Russell Crowe and the other performers. This is truly visible in the climax bout between Braddock and Baer, where Crowe and Craig Bierko, the actor who played Max Baer, give a mesmerizing performance.

While the story’s central premise is historically accurate, few elements, especially the portrayal of Max Baer as a villain—have been dramatized for cinematic effect. In reality, Baer was a nuanced person rather than the heartless antagonist portrayed in the movie. These creative liberties are fairly common in biographical films as they enable the directors to execute their ideas that the audience can relate to and engage with, in an otherwise complex narrative.

Helmed by Howard’s masterful direction coupled with amazing performances from the whole cast, ‘Cinderella Man’ plays a significant role in preserving Braddock’s legacy and introducing his story to a new generation. The film also is a testament to the age-old adage of “never give up”. Braddock’s story serves as proof of the human spirit’s resilience, determination, and ability to triumph over adversity.

