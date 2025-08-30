Citadel Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot

Prime Video’s spy thriller series ‘Citadel’ follows the story of the fallen eponymous espionage agency whose operatives have to come out of hiding to save the world from an evil organisation called Manticore. The events take place eight years after the fall of Citadel, when Mason Kane gains his memories, which were wiped away when his organisation seemingly turned to dust. For eight years, he lived a simple life, but now that he returns to that world, a flood of secrets unravels around him, much of which has to do with his partner and former lover, Nadia.

The season ends with several cliffhangers, and anticipating the audience’s desire to see where the story and the characters go next, Amazon renewed it for a second season in May 2023 before the first season premiered. Initially, it was planned to come out in fall 2025, but a delay has caused Citadel Season 2’s release date to be pushed to spring 2026.

Citadel Season 2 Plot Will Make a Minor Time Jump

The first season of ‘Citadel’ ends with the revelation that Mason himself is the mole that he and Nadia had been looking for. Meanwhile, it is also revealed that Nadia has been keeping secrets from her partner, particularly the fact that she has given birth to their daughter. The season also ends with Bernard Orlick’s fate hanging in the balance. The second season is supposed to pick up about one month after the events of the first season. With Manticore having become stronger than ever, Mason and Nadia are forced to go back into hiding, but are forced to resurface when it turns out that a Brazilian billionaire, named Paulo Braga, has come into possession of a technology, built by Bernard, which can cause havoc in the wrong hands.

Nadia and Mason will not take on this mission alone, as more Citadel agents are expected to join them, since the show’s spin-offs, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ and ‘Citadel: Diana’, are supposed to merge with the parent series, with their storylines being stitched together to expand the scope of the story. Additionally, there were a couple of other spin-offs that had been planned but were not executed, and it is possible that their storylines will also be stitched into the second season. While giving us a more in-depth look into the Citadel-verse, the season is also expected to expand upon the origins of Manticore. The first season ended with more questions than answers, and the sophomore run is expected to deliver at least some, if not all, of them.

Citadel Season 2 Has Several New Cast Members

Despite establishing itself as a globe-trotting thriller, the first season of ‘Citadel’ confined itself to the storylines of Mason (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka Chopra), with their personal relationship being just as important as their professional commitments. This limited number of characters allowed the story to remain concise, but with the expanding scope of the story, the second season is set to introduce a bunch of new characters. Several new actors have boarded the second season in undisclosed roles. This includes names like Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Gabriel Leone, Merle Dandridge, Rahul Kohli, and Michael Trucco.

The season will also mark the return of Stanley Tucci’s Bernard, who will continue to play a central role in the story, with Lesley Manville returning as the Manticore villain, Dahlia Archer. Osy Ikhile’s Carter Spence and Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy/Citadel spy Celeste Graham are also expected to reprise their roles. Since ‘Diana’ and ‘Honey Bunny’ are also to be included in the second season, it is possible that we might see Matilda De Angelis return as Diana Cavalieri, with more characters from the spin-off series showing up to maintain the continuity of the show’s universe.

Citadel Season 2 Will Deal With the Aftermath of Season 1’s Shocking Revelations

The first season of ‘Citadel’ dropped one truth bomb after another on the characters, giving them no room to process these revelations due to the looming threat of Manticore on their lives and the world. The one-month time jump is expected to give them some perspective about all that has been revealed and showcase the impact it has on Mason and Nadia’s relationship. In Mason’s context, we discover that not only was he the mole who led to the fall of Citadel eight years ago, but it is also revealed that he is the son of Dahlia Archer. All of this on top of him getting all his memories back, and it is safe to assume that he is now privy to more secrets lurking in the depths of his mind that haven’t surfaced yet. It will be quite a difficult time for Mason as he faces an identity crisis, but he is not the only one with secrets.

Before Nadia lost her memories, she, too, kept secrets from Mason, and the discovery of his betrayal might make her want to keep those secrets to herself. Despite their differences, the duo are connected by the fact that they have a child together. Meanwhile, Dahlia is also in trouble with Manticore, and Bernard’s fate is yet to be revealed since we last saw him getting tortured. The emotional and mental turmoil suffered by all the characters on different levels and their feelings of distrust for each other are expected to play a significant role in how the story turns out. With new characters in the mix, more secrets and lies are expected to surface, hinting towards an even messier and violent turn of events.

