City of God The Fight Rages On: Where is the HBO Show Filmed?

Directed by Aly Muritiba, ‘City of God: The Fight Rages On’ continues the story of the 2002 film based on Paulo Lins’ book, ‘City of God.’ Two decades after the incidents of the film, the Portuguese-language spin-off series revisits the gritty and notorious streets of Rio de Janeiro’s Cidade de Deus (City of God). Wilson Rodrigues returns to the favela as a photojournalist, seeking to document the crime and its surrounding nexus of drug lords, police, militia, and politicians. His in-depth look also covers how innocent civilians and bystanders are affected by the violence. The setting of Cidade de Deus is integral to the HBO series, creating a mesmerizing and shocking environment that seems to capture the stark realities of life in the favela.

City of God: The Fight Rages On – Filming Locations

‘City of God: The Fight Rages On’ is not actually shot in Rio de Janeiro’s Cidade de Deus owing to security reasons, but filmed in Rio and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Principal photography for the first season began in early August 2023 and wrapped up after 66 days of filming on November 6, 2023. Muritiba explained that just as filming was about to begin, he and the cast came together, many of whom were from Cidade de Deus and Vidigal. They decided to narrate the story of the resilient community with sensitivity and respect, honoring those who came before them.

The project also reinvigorated Muritiba’s love of filmmaking. “I love sets. I love the exchange with actors and actresses,” he wrote in a translated Instagram post. “I love making 24 decisions per second. Love the heart racing in the cheers of the perfect plan. I love being surrounded by people who are committed to enchanting words.”

Sao Paulo, Brazil

The majority of ‘City of God: The Fight Rages On’ season 1 is shot in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s financial center, situated about 270 miles west of Rio de Janeiro and Cidade de Deus. The decision to film primarily in Sao Paulo over Rio was made due to two main factors. Fernando Meirelles, the director of the ‘City of God’ film, spoke at Rio2C 2023 about filming locations and safety. He highlighted the security concerns that arise when filming in Rio communities as they necessitate agreements with gang factions who control various parts of the city. The film and show highlight the very same issue of gang violence and community damage in these regions.

São Paulo, on the other hand, is greatly organized in comparison, allowing filmmakers easy permissions and access with a relatively low-security risk. In particular, ‘City of God: The Fight Rages On’ was mainly shot in the South Zone of São Paulo. Producer Andrea Barata Ribeiro explained that the decision to shoot in São Paulo also made technical sense. The filming infrastructure of O2 Filmes, the production company behind the show, is also located in the city, making it the perfect location to simulate Cidade de Deus. The diverse cityscape of Sao Paulo has hosted the productions of films and shows like Netflix’s ‘Sense8,’ ‘Burning Betrayal,’ ‘Solace,’ and ‘Criminal Code.’

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The production team ventured to the capital city for the second phase of filming for season 1 of ‘City of God: The Fight Rages On.’ The phase began by the end of October 2024 and was largely aimed at capturing landscape shots, which would have been difficult to replicate on a set in São Paulo. With cameras rolling around Rio, the crew captured authentic backdrops and establishing shots for the show, adding to the sense of danger felt in its episodes.

Cidade de Deus was originally built as a housing project in the 1960s to accommodate people displaced from slums as the city rapidly expanded. Over time, it became a breeding ground for crime and social unrest, a backdrop that plays a central role in the series’ narrative. The monumental 2002 film, ‘City of God,’ actually shot many of its sequences in Cidade de Deus and its surrounding regions. During this time, the entire area was occupied by the Pacifying Police Unit for protection. Some argue that the violence in the community has worsened since then. Rio de Janeiro has served as the filming location for productions like ‘Mechanic: Resurrection,’ ‘Fast Five,’ ‘Dom,’ and ‘Elite Squad 2: The Enemy Within.’

Read More: Best Portuguese Movies on Netflix