Cody McLaury: What Happened to Him? How Did He Die?

In August 2019, Cody McLaury’s family received the devastating news of his passing. The shock deepened when they learned the cause of death was a ketamine overdose, leaving them with many unanswered questions. It wasn’t until early 2024, when police revisited them with more inquiries, that new details began to emerge. ABC’s ‘Impact x Nightline’ episode titled ‘What Happened to Matthew Perry?’ delves into Cody’s death, exploring possible parallels between his circumstances and the tragic passing of renowned actor Matthew Perry.

Cody’s Sister Grew Suspicious About The Circumstances Around His Death

Cody Bruin McLaury was born on March 30, 1986, in Soldotna, Alaska, and had a childhood like many others. He was known for his joyful spirit and deep empathy toward those around him. His sister, Kimberly McLaury, cherished him as a close companion growing up, and the two always looked out for one another. Cody believed in spreading happiness and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He attended Nikiski Middle & High School in Alaska, where his peers and teachers loved him. When he graduated in 2004, he had a life full of promises and dreams ahead of him, and Cody wasn’t afraid to chase them.

Cody had a strong desire to explore the world beyond his hometown, and over the next few years, he spent time in various places. He lived in Phoenix, Arizona, for a while before moving to San Diego, California. Along the way, he made many friends and touched the lives of countless people. One of his closest friends was Roger Montoya, whom he met in Phoenix. The two eventually moved to Los Angeles, California, with plans to make it in the new city together. While Roger eventually returned to Phoenix, Cody fully embraced the energy of Los Angeles and began building his life there as a member and ally of the LBTQIA+ community. He aspired to become a personal trainer and worked hard to achieve that goal.

On August 29, 2019, Cody’s family received the news that he had passed away. The shock was overwhelming, and they struggled to process the loss. A few days later, when they received the coroner’s report, it became even more heartbreaking to learn that he had died from a ketamine overdose. The cause of death seemed bizarre and out of character for him. However, after the investigation concluded and Cody’s phone was returned to his family, his sister discovered something that made her suspect that there was more to the 33-year-old’s death.

Cody McLaury’s Death Was Revisited Five Years Later

When Kimberly received her brother’s phone, she noticed that Cody had allegedly transferred money to a woman named Jasveen Sangha, who was suspected of being a drug dealer. Kimberly decided to message Sangha, telling her that her brother had died after receiving ketamine from her. She never received a response and assumed it meant nothing to Sangha. Kimberly didn’t believe she had enough evidence to pursue legal action at that time. However, in early 2024, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department unexpectedly showed up at her door.

The police wanted to investigate Cody’s death, and Kimberly provided them with all the information she had. She noted that this investigation followed shortly after the death of Matthew Perry, the iconic ‘Friends’ actor who passed away on October 28, 2023, from a ketamine overdose. Kimberly suspected there might be a connection between the two cases. She hoped that the renewed attention surrounding Perry’s death would finally bring her the answers she’d been seeking for years about her brother’s passing.

In August 2024, the court indicted five individuals in connection to Matthew Perry’s death: Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, and Jasveen Sangha. The US Attorney’s Office alleged that they had evidence suggesting that the group had coordinated to supply unregulated ketamine to Perry. Jasveen, also known as the “Ketamine Queen,” was identified as the suspected supplier. The police also referenced Cody McLaury, stating that he had died after consuming ketamine allegedly provided by Sangha. They further claimed that, after receiving a text from Kimberly, Sangha had googled, “Can ketamine be listed as a cause of death?”

The Police Have Identified a Person to Learn More About Cody’s Death

Prosecutors allege that Sangha’s Google search demonstrates her awareness of the dangers associated with unregulated and unsupervised ketamine use, yet she continued to store and distribute the drug. Sangha now faces multiple charges, including one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distributing ketamine. One of these charges stems from 2019, the year in which Cody passed away.

Sangha has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her and is currently being held without bond, as she has been considered a flight risk. Her trial is scheduled for 2025, and if convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and could receive up to life in prison. Cody McLaury’s family, who have waited years for justice, remain hopeful they will finally see it served.

