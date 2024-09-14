Mark Chavez: Where is the Former Doctor Now?

When 54-year-old Matthew Perry was suddenly found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles, California, home on October 28, 2023, it honestly left the entire world baffled to its very core. That’s because this ‘Friends’ star’s untimely death was ascertained to be from “the acute effects of ketamine,” and nobody really even knew that he had unfortunately relapsed into his struggle with addiction. However, as explored in ‘Impact X Nightline: What Happened to Matthew Perry?,’ it soon came to light that some, like Dr. Mark Chavez, had apparently been taking advantage of his issues.

Mark Chavez Enjoyed Immense Success as a Medical Personnel and Entrepreneur

Although not a lot of information regarding Mark Chavez’s early years or upbringing is publicly known, it’s evident he had developed an interest in the world of sciences when he was quite young. After all, as soon as he’d graduated high school, he enrolled at the University of New Mexico to earn a Bachelor’s in Biochemistry while also minoring in classical music performance (guitar). He then established a stable career as a Medicinal Chemist at Agouron Institute from 1996 to 1999 before deciding to continue his studies at the University of California San Diego to prepare for medical school.

It was only after this that Mark obtained the necessary healthcare degree from the renowned David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in 2004, following which he took on residency. He actually completed the same at Stony Brook University in New York prior to evolving into a fully licensed Attending Physician at St. Francis Medical Center in Los Angeles from 2008 to 2011. He then strengthened his skills with stints at Huntington Family Medicine and Palo Verde Hospital, all the while also briefly serving as the founder of the physical rehab center, California Health & Therapeutics.

Mark even worked as a Medical School Admissions Specialist at MD Prep from 2015 to 2018. In 2023, he joined QC Kinetix as a Medical Director and worked there until May 2024. In 2020, he began providing Goal-Directed Health and Longevity Coaching at The Health MD. However, arguably the biggest achievement for this Kion U Coach Certified doctor was launching Gravity Ball, a grip-free resistance exercise technology to help others on their fitness journey. But everything changed in August 2024, as he, alongside four others, was charged with conspiring to distribute the anesthetic drug ketamine that led to the death of beloved actor Matthew Perry.

Mark Chavez Has Agreed to Plead Guilty For His Crimes

As per records, Mark was actually interviewed by detectives with the US Drug Enforcement Agency and Medical Board of California merely nine days before Matthew’s death on suspicious activity. Yet he ostensibly never told them anything about stealing prescription drugs like ketamine from the San Diego clinic where he once worked or distributing them to Dr. Salvador Plasencia to supply to the actor. Nevertheless, he has since agreed to admit guilt to this offense, with the deal also stating he allegedly submitted false prescriptions and statements to obtain ketamine from pharmacies as well as wholesale medical distributors alike in the summer of 2023.

According to records, Mark subsequently even took ketamine from his clinic before transferring some to a medical facility in his base city of San Diego itself or to Dr. Salvador to give to Matthew Perry. Proof of their association in connection to this has also been included in court documents in the form of text exchanges between them, one of which reads: “I wonder how much this moron will pay.” This was sent from Salvador to Mark, with the “moron” referring to the actor. Another has the former mentioning they could have “repeat business” with the ‘Friends’ famed celebrity, to which Mark simply replied, “Let’s do everything we can to make it happen.”

Mark is Currently Awaiting Further Court Proceedings

Hence, it’s no surprise US attorney Martin Estrada has since vehemently asserted these doctors did nothing but prey on and take advantage of Matthew’s history of addiction until he sadly passed away. We should also mention that despite agreeing to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine and his cooperation with officials, Mark’s agreement has not yet officially been entered into court. Officials are reportedly waiting for a further court date to move forward with this, knowing the terms have already been finalized and will be accepted by all parties at the end moment too.

Therefore, following an August 30, 2024, hearing, Mark is out on a $50,000 bond in California, with the terms of his release including the surrender of his passport and a ban on him from practicing medicine. The lawyer of the 54-year-old has since said in a press conference, “He’s incredibly remorseful. He’s trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here. He didn’t accept responsibility today but only because it wasn’t on the calendar.”

