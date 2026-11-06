What Happened to Cole Atwood? Did Finn Bennett Leave Black Doves?

Netflix’s ‘Black Doves’ brings to life a world of spies and assassins ruled by their own agendas. The story focuses on Helen Webb, a Black Doves spy, who has become so deeply embedded in political circles that she is perhaps the most valuable asset to the organization. Each season brings a new challenge for Helen and the Black Doves, and this journey also leads her to make significant connections. In Season 1, she and her friend and mentor, Sam, help Cole Atwood, an undercover CIA agent who lands in a difficult situation due to a frame-up. While Cole is at the center of the story in Season 1, he is notably absent from Season 2. Considering what happens in the Season 2 finale, it seems that groundwork may have been laid for his return. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cole Atwood’s Cover is Blown in Black Doves Season 1

In the first season of ‘Black Doves,’ Cole Atwood is revealed to be a CIA agent who has embedded himself as the boyfriend of the Chinese Ambassador’s daughter. He had been doing well until the ambassador was killed and he was framed for it. When Helen and Sam enter the equation, they realize that there is much more to the story. Instead of giving Cole over to some very dangerous people, the duo decides to help Cole instead. In the Season 1 finale, the true killer is revealed to be Trent Clark, the son of a powerful crime syndicate’s leader. Cole brings in the Americans, while the Chinese arrive on the scene to get their pound of flesh. A shootout ensues, with each side taking heavy losses, leaving Cole the sole survivor.

Before walking away, Helen gives him the evidence he needs to prove his innocence. By extension, it also proves that the Americans had no hand in killing a Chinese diplomat, which prevents a major international crisis. What makes things more interesting is that Cole also seems to have figured out exactly who Helen is. His time with her and Sam has given him valuable insight into the secret parties operating in the shadows. Since the Black Doves function on anonymity, the CIA finding out about them wouldn’t be ideal. However, since Helen saved Cole’s life, he promises not to expose her and her organization to the CIA or anyone else. Her secret is safe with him.

With this, his storyline in Season 1 is resolved, and he returns home. Since the second season of the show focuses on the Black Doves and Reed, especially her past, the Americans don’t exactly factor into the situation. Considering this, it makes sense that Finn Bennett as Cole does not appear in Season 2. However, this doesn’t mean we won’t see him again. One of the subplots of Season 2 focuses on a peace summit, which includes America. A special envoy, Cecile, is heavily involved with the summit, and in the season finale, she is shot dead by Vita. The reason behind Cecile’s murder is that it will bring increased attention to the Black Doves, exposing the organization and bringing about their downfall.

In the end, the surviving Black Doves decide to rebuild the organization from scratch. Still, they acknowledged the major clean-up they need. This will include covering up Cecile’s death. If she had been a regular person, things may have been easier. However, her being a diplomat means the Americans will want all the answers, which could bring the CIA back into the equation. This is where Helen’s connection with Cole might come in handy. Since he knows who she is, even if he might not know any more than that, it will be easier to explain the situation to him. Moreover, Helen and Sam saved his life in Season 1, which means he owes them, and this might be the time Helen finally calls in that favor. Moreover, with the Black Doves facing a new threat in Kestrel, they will need all the help they can get. And having allies in the CIA cannot hurt.

Read More: Black Doves Season 2 Ending Explained: Is Helen’s Cover Blown?