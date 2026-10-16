What Happened to Cole Dunmire? Did Beau Knapp Leave Tulsa King?

Dwight Manfredi’s reign continues in the fourth season of Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King.’ The previous season focused on the war with Jeremiah Dunmire. Dwight and Co. won it in an intense firefight that ended with Dwight burning Dunmire alive. Still, the animosity was limited to the man himself, and Dwight did not inflict further violence on the Dunmire family, a courtesy his enemy would not have extended to him. With so much of the previous season focusing on them, the staggering absence of the Dunmires in the fourth season raises a few questions about where they are now, especially concerning Jeremiah’s son, Cole. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cole Dunmire is Free to Choose His Own Path

Early in the fight against Jeremiah Dunmire, Dwight and his gang discovered that the man may be too ruthless for his own good. He rules the family and its business with a firm hand, but the grip seems to have tightened so much that it is starting to choke the people around him, especially his son, Cole. Considering that he is Jeremiah’s only living son, one would think that he would be cherished and treated as the heir apparent to the Dunmire family. Instead, it turns out that his father has nothing but contempt in his heart. The true extent of his lack of love or appreciation for Cole comes when he is held at gunpoint by Dwight’s men, and Jeremiah says that the truck full of whisky barrels is more valuable to him than his own son.

Still, Cole is hungry for his father’s approval, and his actions are almost always focused on impressing him. Despite his best efforts, he somehow always falls short, and even when he does not, his father does not bother to appreciate him or say a kind word in return. Around the same time, Cole meets Spencer. Despite the tensions between their factions, they start to see more of each other and eventually develop feelings strong enough to prompt Cole to betray his father. Of course, this is in addition to his being fed up with his father’s bullying, and he feels that the war against Dwight Manfredi has gone too far. The fact that his father makes him do things that Spencer wouldn’t approve of also pushes him to take stock of his life and do better.

In the end, Cole decides to betray his father. He seeks out Spencer, who takes him to Dwight. Cole tells them everything they need to know to bring Jeremiah down once and for all. It is not to say that Cole doesn’t feel bad for his father, but the chokehold was getting stronger, and it would take only so long for Cole to die because of it. Better his father than him. Once Jeremiah is dead, the war with Dwight comes to a decisive end. Cole had no intention or interest in pursuing this conflict to the ends of the earth. So, when the dust settles, he prefers to stay away from the mess. While his father may be dead, the Dunmire business is still functional, and it is enough for Cole to either take control of it or squander it for the rest of his life.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to leave Tulsa for good. Nothing good had come out of him staying there, and with his father gone, he finally has complete freedom to decide what he wants to do with his life. Perhaps he has learned his lesson and would stay away from any criminal activities that might turn him into his father. Even if he continues to indulge in the illegal side of the Dunmire business, he is unlikely to cross paths with the Manfredi family again. While he may have shared a special bond with Spencer, that ship has sailed. He may cherish his time with her, but he is not going back to her, and in all fairness, she, too, seems to be thrust onto a different path. All in all, Cole Dunmire is done with the Manfredis, and his intention to stay away from them means we will likely not see him again.

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