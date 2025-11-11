Is the Watchmaker Dead? Did Dallas Roberts Leave Tulsa King?

In the third season of Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King,’ Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi faces a new challenge in the form of his involuntary collaboration with the FBI. Special Agent Musso ropes him in to catch a terrorist named Dexter Deacon, aka the Watchmaker. The character’s introduction itself places him as an atrocious person with no moral compass. He is responsible for the deaths of many people, and while Dwight himself has blood on his hands, it is nothing compared to what Deacon has done. In the eighth episode of the season, things come to a head as Dwight decides to take matters into his own hands. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Watchmaker’s Tale Has Come to an End in Tulsa King

When Agent Musso leads Dwight Manfredi to Dexter Deacon, he makes it clear that he wants to bring the terrorist in legally. From the beginning, the mission seems personal to him, and at one point, Dwight even wonders if the bureau knows about Musso’s vendetta. The personal angle is proven right when Musso reveals that his partner was killed in a blast, which had Deacon’s hand in it, which is why he is so adamant about putting him behind bars. When Dwight suggests that they should take matters into their own hands, considering that the legal battle comes with several loopholes, the FBI agent refuses. However, Dwight has his own ideas, and unbeknownst to Musso, he has already put a plan in motion.

When the time comes to set a meeting with Deacon, where the exchange of the explosives and money is supposed to take place, Dwight takes Mitch and Bigfoot as backup. Meanwhile, Musso brings his own squad, but Dwight doesn’t give him a chance to get to Deacon. He throws away the bug that Musso had given to him, because he never had any intention to let Deacon walk away from the meeting. When they meet at the designated spot, Mitch and Bigfoot corner Deacon, and before Musso can realise what has happened, Dwight and his crew have already made it out with Deacon in their custody.

Once the law is out of the question, Dwight enacts his own form of justice. He beats Deacon to a pulp and gets as much information out of him as possible. Thanks to Spencer’s connection to Cole, he also discovers that Deacon has put a bomb in the hotel where Thresher’s party is taking place. Before leaving for the hotel, Dwight has Deacon, who is already barely hanging on to dear life, thrown into a tomb that already contains Montague’s remains. Considering how he is already in pretty bad shape, it seems highly unlikely that he will be able to survive inside the tomb for long. Moreover, Dwight has no further use for him now, which means the character has served its purpose, and this is most likely the last we will see of the Watchmaker.

Dallas Roberts May Not Return to Tulsa King

Given that Dexter Deacon, aka the Watchmaker, is buried alive by Dwight Manfredi, there is little to no chance that we will see him again in ‘Tulsa King.’ That is, unless Dwight suddenly realises that he needs to keep Deacon alive for something else and gets him out of the tomb. However, with the blast at the hotel, which almost killed Margaret, Thresher, and hundreds of other people, there is a very good chance that Dwight will feel even more justified about his decision to kill Deacon by his own hands. Considering this, it is fair to assume that actor Dallas Roberts, who brings an interesting edge to the character, will not be returning in the future episodes of ‘Tulsa King.’

Roberts is known for his work in TV shows like ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,’ ‘American Rust,’ and ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’ He has also appeared in films like ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Motherless Brooklyn,’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ to name a few. His addition to the third season of ‘Tulsa King’ adds a new dimension to Dwight’s story, expanding the scope of his work, where he is now deeply embedded with the FBI. The horrible fate of his character was in the cards since his first appearance this season, given Dwight’s immediate hatred for him. Thus, Deacon’s justified end marks a permanent closing of his chapter in the Paramount+ series and establishes Roberts’ farewell from the show.

Read More: Is Armand Dead? Who Killed Him in Tulsa King?