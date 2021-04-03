Inspired by a real-life story, ‘Color of Love’ is a heartfelt Lifetime movie about a Black woman, Monica Henderson, who is a widowed mother of two, but a foster parent to many others. With a lot of love in her being, when she finds out that a brother-sister duo who stayed with her twice before ran away from their latest foster family, she takes them in once again and decides to adopt them for good.

After all, Monica began to fear that the white kids, Peter and Rachel, were almost at a point where they could break and go down a road from where there’d be no returning. What ensues is Monica facing discrimination from not only the foster care system but also her friends and family because of the interracial aspect of it all. So now that we’ve covered the plot, let’s find out the production details, shall we?

Color of Love Filming Locations

One of the most crucial aspects of the production process is selecting a show/movie’s filming locations. If the aesthetics around the performers and their actions don’t match the tone of what they’re doing, the contrast takes away attention from the plot, derailing the entire thing. Keeping that in mind, Lifetime’s ‘Color of Love’ was filmed in a location that highlighted the familial bonds between the characters. And although there aren’t any specifications available as of yet, since the movie’s production company is based in Canada, we believe that the movie was also filmed there.

Montreal, Canada

Directed by Tamara LaSeon Bass, ‘Color of Love’ comes from Reel One Entertainment, one of the most well-known independent providers for Lifetime movies. This company is headquartered in Montreal, and most of its work is based out of the city itself, so we assume that ‘Color of Love’ was no different. Moreover, the look of the movie gives away its location to cinema fanatics like us. After all, Montreal has stood in for Washington D.C. for ‘White House Down’ (2013), along with New Jersey-New York for films like ‘Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian‘ (2009) and ‘John Wick: Chapter 2‘ (2017).

Color of Love Cast

Deborah Joy Winans portrays Monica Henderson in this drama movie. The actress and gospel songstress belongs to the musical Winans family, but she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry on her own. In fact, you might even recognize her as Charity Greenleaf-Satterlee from Oprah Winfrey Network’s ‘Greenleaf,’ which concluded in August 2020. Furthermore, she also starred in ‘Don’t Waste Your Pretty,’ also directed by Tamara Bass, which premiered on TV One in February 2021. Deborah Joy continues to release music as well.

“[Tamara] and I just became fast friends [when we worked together for ‘Don’t Waste Your Pretty’],” Deborah Joy told Faithfully Magazine. “And she asked me, ‘What else do you want to do? Because I’m trying to…create projects that you want to do because I really enjoy your work.’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, got to do a Lifetime movie!’ And I said that in jest, because I’ve loved Lifetime since I was little.” But little did Deborah Joy know that Tamara would actually create a script, obtain approval from the network, and then get her to star in it as the incredible Monica.

When talking about what she learned from ‘Colors of Love’ and what she wants others to take away, Deborah Joy said, “This system is broken. This system needs help. [But] I want people to walk away from this [film] knowing, number one, that love reigns. And if you move in love, there’s nothing that you can’t accomplish.” Apart from Deborah Joy, the other main cast members in this movie are Michael Brown star. And though he is not a performer that we recognize at first glance, his brilliant execution here will help him mark his place in the industry for sure.

Read More: Is Color of Love Based on a True Story?