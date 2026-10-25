Are Conrad’s Dogs Dead in MobLand?

The war between the Harrigans and Frankie Cooper reaches a point of no return in Paramount+’s ‘MobLand,’ after the latter attacks the family in their own home. With Kat McAllister backing him, Frankie has access to all the information that he needs to bring down his rivals, including all their addresses. He hits them where it hurts, and the Harrigans have no option but to run for their lives. In this chaos, some beloved things are left behind, including Conrad’s dogs. With the enemy taking over their house, even Conrad is worried about what will happen to them. And unfortunately, all his worst fears come true. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Conrad’s Dogs Become the First Major Casualty in the War

Conrad Harrigan might not hold affection for the people around him, but he certainly loves his dogs. His relationship with his children remains shaky, and there is a lot of room for backstabbing over all the betrayal that has already happened. But with the dogs, there is no question about shifting loyalties. While his children might conspire behind his back, or express their hate and contempt for him right to his face, his dogs are never going to let him down. For the past season and a half, we have seen him doting on the dogs and making sure they are well looked after. One could say he seems more emotionally invested in the dogs than in his own children.

This is why leaving them behind continues to bother him, even as the whole family flees for their safety. His fears are not unfounded, since not only does Frankie not seem to have any special love for animals, but he has also proven himself to be a particularly ruthless man. If he didn’t already have enough incentive to attack the Harrigans, he becomes even more adamant about destroying them after Conrad’s impromptu attack that left about a dozen of his men dead. Since then, he’s been itching to get his revenge, to hit Conrad back even harder. So, when the time comes, he doesn’t waste the opportunity to hit the Harrigans in their own home.

Unfortunately, the family promptly escapes in their helicopter, with no recorded casualties. Frankie would have preferred it if one or more of them had died, but for now, watching them flee for their lives is the only consolation he can have. However, when he enters the house and finds Conrad’s dogs sitting quietly on the sofa, he finally has something that Conrad loves. He approaches the dogs amiably, feeding them biscuits dipped in milk. However, he has no intention of bringing them into his care and tending to them as Conrad did. Instead, he shoots them point-blank, marking a heartbreaking casualty for Conrad, if not all the Harrigans.

Frankie knows Conrad will lose his mind over losing his dogs, and sure enough, the Harrigan patriarch will want to kill Frankie with his own hands. In an earlier episode, when Maeve suggests the dogs be put down, Paul panics because he knows how much the dogs mean to his boss, and that Conrad will certainly kill him for letting his pets die, even if his own wife did it. Fortunately, Maeve’s true goal turns out to be something else, and Paul breathes more easily. In hindsight, that scene turns out to be a foreshadowing of the dogs’ tragic fate. Paul’s fears will be validated as Conrad’s grief turns him even more unhinged, and that’s not good news for anyone, particularly not Frankie.

Read More: Is Donnie Dead? Did Alex Fine Leave MobLand?