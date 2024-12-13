Coordinates Shark Tank Update: Co-Ords For Every Occasion

Believe it or not, Coordinates offers versatile sets of co-ords specializing in sleepwear, loungewear, family pajamas, and even lifestyle apparel. In the seventh episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 16, the duo of well-established athletes, Aaron Ross and Sanya Richards-Ross, presented their family clothing brand called Coordinates in front of the panel of sharks in an attempt to get at least one of them on board and help them take the business to the next level.

Coordinates: Who Are They And What Do They Do?

Coordinates serves as a testament to the decades-long relationship between the brand’s co-owners — Aaron Ross and Sanya Richards-Ross. Having found success in their respective fields of sports, the longtime couple introduced the family apparel brand to the world in 2023, hoping to leave their mark in the entrepreneurial world as well. Before joining forces for Coordinates, Aaron was a world-class NFL player, having won two Super Bowl rings with the NY Giants. On the other hand, Sanya was the winner of four Olympic Gold Medals, being the fastest American woman in history at 400 meters. The University of Texas at Austin graduate also serves as the founder of MommiNation and the CEO of SRR INC. Apart from that, she has been a proud brand ambassador for Nike for more than two decades.

The NBC Sports Analyst has also made an appearance in ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Initially, Sanya and Aaron launched Coordinates out of their love for family in November 2023 and sold out their initial collection. In order to take their brand to the next level, they had an epiphany and decided to provide pajamas for Team USA in the Olympics. During a conversation with Austin Woman, Sanya elaborated on the idea, “Sleep is so important to everyone, but especially to athletes. When we got our kits from the Olympics there were never any pajamas, and rest is such an important part of an athlete’s journey. If you are not resting well your body will break down and you can’t deliver. So we presented it to Team USA. They loved it, and we became the official pajama partners for these Olympics and the 2028 Olympics, which will be back in LA.”

Highlighting the full circle moment, she added, “It’s so wonderful to also have the support of us from the US Olympic committee and to occupy this very coveted space is very special.” Meanwhile, Aaron Ross told Digital Journal, “Working with my wife to create something that families can enjoy together has been a rewarding experience. I wasn’t always one for matching outfits, but seeing how they bring people together has changed my mind.”

Having a size for newborn to 4XL, the inclusive clothing brand provides a versatile and comfortable fit, making it ideal to be worn for lounging at home or for short trips outdoors. As Coordinates offers a plaid and inspirational collection in various sizes, it appeals to all ages and ensures to include every single member of the family in the celebration. Talking about their vision for Coordinates, Sanya Richards-Ross stated, “Our vision for Coordinates is deeply rooted in everything we value: family, creativity, and togetherness. It’s an opportunity to inspire families to make the most of every moment together.”

Coordinates: Where Are They Now?

In order to expand Coorindates and take the clothing brand to newer heights, Sanya Richards-Ross took a $250,000 loan from ACE (Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs), allowing them to buy inventory, hire competent staff members, and invest in marketing to meet their business obligations. Having successfully collaborated with Team USA for the Olympics, they booked another collaboration with them for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles as well, as mentioned above. Coordinates has been in the business for just about a year, and it has already become a global brand, which is the epitome of inspiration, determination, and celebration.

In order to provide versatile prints for different occasions, the family clothing brand has the Team USA Plaid Collection and Inspirational Collection. Besides them, there are Christmas Plaid, Christmas Snowflake, and Yo Yo Yo Christmas collections to get you all ready and set for the holiday season. All the products are available for purchase at the official website, ranging from $21 to $78. In late November, Coordinates held its biggest sale of the year with up to 30% discount on many of the products. Although the social media following is within 10,000, the clothing brand has made waves globally through its comfortable and design-oriented co-ord sets.

