Where is The Real Housewives of Atlanta Filmed?

The third installment of ‘The Real Housewives‘ franchise, Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a reality TV series created by Scott Dunlop that chronicles the personal and professional lives of different women living and working in and around Atlanta, as the title suggests. In the fifteenth season, the fabulous ladies attempt to get their personal lives in order and reach a healing space. However, their friendships are hanging by a thread as more and more drama ensues between them, with them throwing accusations on the go and receiving divorce news.

The reality show sees the housewives traveling not just in and around Atlanta but also in other parts of the US and several European and Asian countries, making the viewers curious to know about the actual filming sites of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Well, if you have been wondering the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Filming Locations

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is filmed in Georgia, California, New York, Hawaii, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, and Japan, particularly in Atlanta, San Francisco, New York City, Maui County, Barcelona, Quintana Roo, and Tokyo. As per reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the reality series commenced in early October 2022 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, let’s follow the housewives as they travel to various locations around the world!

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

As the title of the show suggests, the primary production location of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is Atlanta metropolitan area. The filming unit of the series follows the housewives to many different sites across the metropolitan area, but the prominent locations that feature in the series regularly are The J Spot Salon at 360 Pharr Road Northeast, The Bailey Agency School of Fashion at 670 Memorial Drive, Jack Daniels Life Coach at 3755 Main Street, and Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine at 177 Peters Street West.

Various pivotal sequences for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ are also taped in Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 6000 North Terminal Parkway, Dr. Sherry Blake at 1897 Godby Road, Comprehensive Womens OBGYN at 11 Dunwoody Park, Ste 100, and Daniel R Meachum & Associates LLC at 101 Marietta Street, #2400. Since the city of Athens is Nene’s hometown, its locales are a regular feature in the Bravo show. As for the scenes involving DeShawn’s office, they were lensed on location in DeShawn Snow Foundation. The cast and crew members also set up camp in and around Nene Leakes’ Swagg Boutique at 6590 Sugarloaf Parkway in the city of Duluth.

Other Locations

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ even traveled to locations other than Atlanta, not just across the country but across the globe. For instance, Home Shopping Network at 152 West 57th Street in New York City, Hotel VIA at 138 King Street in San Francisco, and Four Seasons Resort – Maui at 900 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea in Hawaii’s Maui County, are some of the US locations that appear in the reality series. Besides that, many other pivotal sequences are recorded in Portugal and Mexico’s Quintana Roo, particularly in and around El Dorado Royale at Carretera Cancun-Tulum Km. 45, Playa del Carmen. In Barcelona, the filming unit utilized the premise of Hotel Arts Barcelona at Carrer de la Marina.

