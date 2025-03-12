Courtney Randolph: Where is the Temptation Island Temptress Now?

If there was one temptress who made sure to live every moment to the fullest on Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island,’ it was Courtney K Randolph. From the second she stepped onto the island, she owned her experience, flirting, having fun, and staying utterly true to herself. While a few of them may have been struggling with their emotional turmoil, she was not someone who let it interrupt her experience. With the show’s progress, Courtney’s carefree attitude ended up making an unforgettable impression on the audience.

Courtney’s Journey Was Filled With Bold Moves and Genuine Fun

At the very beginning, Courtney had captured the attention of Tyler, who actually asked her out for the first date. While they had a good time together, the connection between them never really clicked. When she finally started mingling with the other guys in the men’s villa, she gravitated towards Brion. He eventually opened up to her, speaking about missing sexual adventures in his relationship, and their chemistry got stronger. Ultimately, this led him to choose her for his second date.

From there, their attraction became impossible to ignore, and eventually, she found herself in a steamy threesome with him and Alex. This became one of the pivotal moments in the show’s trajectory for her since it solidified her reputation as one of the boldest. Though Courtney did not stay until the very end to experience the climax, she did not stop enjoying herself, even for a moment.

Courtney is Flourishing in Her Role as an Entrepreneur and a Model

Courtney has established a prominent place for herself in the realms of entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and modeling. Hailing from Houston, Texas, the 27-year-old worked as a full-time realtor here before she finally launched the Courtney Randolph Collection in March 2023 and became the CEO. It initially started as a brand dedicated to hair care and grooming and featured products like Loc Growth Oil for both men and women. With the launch of its website in January 2025, the brand now boasts a luxury lingerie collection and usually showcases limited edition pieces. She released a Valentine’s Day collection featuring- Aurora’s lingerie set and Monica’s black lace robe, which summed up perfection in every aspect. This entrepreneurial venture is also deeply intertwined with her philanthropic endeavors.

Courtney donates a portion of her sales from her collection to initiatives aimed at empowering young female entrepreneurs. She wants to assist them in creating and leading successful businesses because she believes these businesses can create positive social and economic change. She has been working as a model since 2016 and has bagged many commendable deals for herself. From working with ShoePalace to attending her first New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for the Dell Scott Collection and Ebin New York in April 2024, she has been reaching heights. The reality star again attended NYFW in September to attend the show of the renowned designer Bibhu Mohapatra being styled in his dress, marking milestones in her modeling career.

Apart from this, Courtney had also previously appeared on reality TV, taking everyone in a whirlwind on Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ for season 5 in 2023. She has also gained a large fanbase with 158K followers on Instagram and also has a YouTube account. On her digital platform, she shares insights into her professional life besides subtle glimpses into her personal time. She has been immersing herself in collaborations with well-known brands like Gooseberry Intimates, MOTEL, Bloom, and many more on the list. In March 2024, Courtney shared her excitement with her followers, revealing how she had the most fun experience working as the brand ambassador of the famous vodka brand Smirnoff during the SXSW event in Austin, Texas.

Courtney Loves Traveling and is a Big Sports Enthusiast

Courtney’s social media presence also offers a vibrant glimpse into her passion for travel. On her Instagram, she has created a visual diary of her global adventures. From sunkissed beaches to beautiful urban landscapes, her updates flawlessly capture the essence of each destination. In December 2023, she traveled to the Turks and Caicos islands, lounging by the turquoise waters and exploring the beauty there. Adding to her long list of journeys, she added the experience of soaking in the bright sunlight on the tropical island of Curaçao in July 2024. It was soon followed by her dreamy night in the city of love, Paris, in September.

Beyond Courtney’s love for travel, she is also an avid football and basketball fan. It is quite evident from the fact that she often visits the games, cheering for her favorite teams, and loves spending time connecting with fellow sports lovers. Besides this, she also loves spending her time indulging in her hobby of horse riding, which she proudly admits that it was probably in middle school when she tried for the first time. Courtney also loves spending her time trying out her culinary skills, preparing dishes like Cajun Fish Fry, Shrimp and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Pasts, and many more. She also has another account on Instagram showcasing her kitchen proficiencies with her fans.

