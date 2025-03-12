Max Collier: Where is the Temptation Island Tempter Now?

Max Collier from Fox’s ‘Temptation Island’ left a unique impression on the audience with his personality, a combination of sensitivity and honesty. While he was not the most dramatic cast member, his emotional depth and candid nature were something that made him stand out. Although he did not end up forming a strong romantic connection with anyone in the women’s villa, he made sure to enjoy his time and get the most out of his experience. He was always respectful of others’ feelings and often held himself up with sincerity, proving that reality TV is not just about scandals.

Max’s Journey on the Show Was Quite Free of Drama

Right from the get-go, Max started navigating his journey on the island with quite an openness. Though he might not have been the choice for the first date, he remained friendly and approachable and gradually mingled with the women in the villa quite easily. Alex took notice of his attentive nature and asked him out during the second date since she felt that he was a very good listener. Their serene date on the beach became a heartfelt exchange, where Alexa confided in him, along with Tayler and Cody, about her relationship struggles. Max listened to her entire conversation quite intently and offered her unquestionable support without judgment. However, his time on the island was cut short, and to his dismay, he ended up leaving the place alone.

Max Has Established a Strong Footing in the Construction Industry

Max began pursuing his Bachelor’s degree in Building Construction Technology in 2013 at Purdue University, which was followed by his attaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management from Technological University Dublin in 2016. After he graduated from Purdue in 2017, the 30-year-old stepped into his career journey by joining The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western in May as a Project Engineer. He served here for one year and eight months before moving on and joining as a Field Engineer at Zachry Construction Corporation in Jan 2019. With his hard work and the essential skill sets needed in this industry, he ultimately ended up rising to the ranks.

Max climbed the ladder to being a Project Engineer in March 2022. Ultimately, he reached the heights of his career in December by being promoted to Project Manager, and he has been working in this position for over two years now. Throughout his time in the industry, he ended up honing his skills in creating work plans, managing budgets, and many more. Apart from this, the reality star is also proficient in analyzing hazards in the workplace since he is OSHA 30 Certified. Adding to this list, Max also has an American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) Supervisor Certification. He has also been dabbling his feet into posing before the cameras, with his first set of digitals being clicked in July 2024.

Max is a Wanderlust and Loves Embracing New Cultures

When Max is not busy with his work, his love for travel often takes over him. Throughout the years, his adventures across different parts of the world have constantly highlighted his appreciation for new cultures, beauty, and willingness to gain different experiences. His journey began in January 2016 when he visited the clips of Moher in Galway, Ireland. It was soon followed by his trips to Barcelona in February, where he also attended the club’s soccer game, showcasing his love for the sport and the club. From Skiing in Chamonix, France, to exploring the rich culture of Edinburgh, Scotland, he has truly been living his life to the fullest.

In March 2016, he jokingly shared how he ended up losing his credit card during his trip to Prague, Czech Republic. Adding to his long list of travel itineraries, he made his way to multiple exotic locations like Italy, Cabo San Lucas, and Baja California Sur Mexico in July 2024, which is the most recent one of his trips, where he enjoyed a fabulous time fishing and spending his days sunbathing in the backdrop of blue ocean.

Max Fosters a Close Bond With His Mother and Sister

In Max’s personal life, family means more than anything to him, and he maintains an amicable bond with both his mother, Lori Koble, and his sister, Kaley. It is quite evident from the fact that he often travels with his mother by his side and from the way she calls him her “golden child.” She often hypes him up, and during his update regarding his appearance on ‘Temptation Island,’ she ended up remarking, “Mom is a bit nervous to watch. Lol.” However, he reassured her, saying, “Going to make you so proud.”

Max had also been quite close with his father, Stevie P., and the duo used to spend quality time playing golf together. However, the tragic loss of his beloved dad in 2019 due to Cancer left not only him but also his family devastated. To this day, they miss him and are collecting the shattered pieces of their hearts. Apart from his familial life, he is also quite a social butterfly who loves spending time with his friends, whether it be going on trips together or enjoying a festival. As of writing, he has maintained a strong friendship with his fellow former co-star Erik Thornally.

