Craig Lindsay: Where is the Retired RAF Officer Now?

James Fox’s documentary ‘The Program’ delves into the mysteries behind some of the most puzzling reported UFO sightings, including the popular Calvine sighting. In August 1990, two chefs working at a Scottish hotel went hiking in Calvine, Scotland, only to allegedly come across a diamond-shaped aircraft. The duo then reportedly clicked six photographs of the unbelievable sight, which were passed on to the tabloid newspaper, Daily Record. When the authorities learned about the incident, the photographs were sent to the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence. Since then, the Calvine sighting remained a myth, but only until Craig Lindsay startled the world with a photograph he had safeguarded for decades!

Craig Lindsay Secretly Possessed the Alleged Calvine UFO Sighting Photograph For Over 30 Years

Craig Lindsay was born in the Scottish town of Kilbirnie. His career began with short stints as a journalist at the Dalkeith Advertiser and the Fife Herald. In the 1960s, he left the world of journalism to work in the PR departments of the Scottish Tourist Board and Vauxhall Motors. He eventually became a civil servant by joining the Scottish Office. During this period, he covered several tragedies, including the Chernobyl disaster. Lindsay joined the Royal Air Force’s Scotland and Northern Ireland division as a PR officer in 1989. The very next year, he became the first official to talk to one of the two chefs who allegedly encountered a UFO in Calvine.

After the two chefs had submitted the photographs they had taken to the Daily Record, Lindsay was responsible for collecting and sending them to the Ministry of Defense in London, England. However, before completing this task, he broke the rules and kept a copy of one of the six photographs with him. The illegal print remained inside his desk for the next three decades, safely inside a copy of the book, ‘Great Aircraft of the World.’ The print Lindsay possessed was revealed to the world through the investigative journalist and lecturer David Clarke. The latter met the retired RAF officer in 2022 after reaching out to him in August 2021 without any awareness concerning the existence of the invaluable photograph’s copy.

Craig Lindsay Donated the Alleged Calvine UFO Sighting Photograph in 2022

In a way, Craig Lindsay eagerly waited for someone like David Clarke to lift a burden from him. “I have been for waiting for someone to contact about this for more than 30 years,” the retired RAF officer told the Journalist, as per Daily Mail. In June 2022, he decided to donate the photograph to Sheffield Hallam University. The donation was followed by an evaluation by the photographic specialist Andrew Robinson, who confirmed that the diamond-shaped object featured in the photograph was not integrated into it after it was clicked. Lindsay’s actions attracted curious minds from across the globe to one of the most well-preserved photographs of an alleged UFO. As a former civil servant, it was not at all easy for him to unveil this prized possession to the world.

Lindsay was even scared of breaching the Official Secrets Act, especially since the Ministry of Defense and The National Archives wanted to keep the photograph hidden until 2076 due to privacy reasons. “As a press officer for Scotland, I dealt with many UFO reports but most were just of lights in the sky. It was obvious this one was different,” Lindsay told Clarke, as per the same Daily Mail feature. “When I asked what sort of noise it had made, the man said, ‘It didn’t make any noise at all.’ Up to that point, I wasn’t treating it very seriously, but when he said it was silent, I suddenly realized there is no aircraft that I know of that is silent,” he added.

Craig Lindsay Serves His Local Community With His Wife Today

The publication of the photograph placed Craig Lindsay in the limelight. However, his focus remains on leading a peaceful retired life with his beloved family in Waulkmill Steading, a small region near the Scottish city of Dunfermline. He continues to share his life with his constant companion and better half, Jennifer Lindsay, with whom he welcomed four children and six grandchildren. Lindsay concluded his time as an RAF officer in July 1999 with a short voyage aboard a Jaguar fighter. Following the remarkable send-off from service, he was invited by the Registrar General for Scotland to be part of the publicity campaign for the 2001 Scottish Census.

The campaign was a notable success, and Lindsay even earned a national award for his efforts. Over the years, he has been an unignorable presence in his local community. He occupied several positions after his retirement, such as the chairman of Limekilns and Charlestown Community Council and the Dunfermline Heritage Trust. In 2022, the former RAF officer retired from Scouting after leading the Dunfermline District Scout Committee for a considerable while. Lindsay has also served as a member of the Charlestown-based Queen’s Hall committee. Nowadays, he is committed to fighting for the restoration of the Limekilns Pier as a trustee of the Limekilns Heritage Trust.

In December 2023, Lindsay and Jennifer marked a milestone in their relationship by celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The joyous occasion was graced by a Coronation portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla, who congratulated one of the British Empire’s commendable retired servants. Even though ‘The Program’ turns the attention of the UFO enthusiasts to Lindsay, it appears to us that he won’t be bidding adieu to his comfortable, quaint life in Waulkmill Steadings for a prolonged time in the limelight.

Read More: Jason Sands: Where is the UFO Whistleblower Now?