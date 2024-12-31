Jason Sands: Where is the UFO Whistleblower Now?

James Fox’s documentary ‘The Program’ explores the reality behind the supposed existence of extraterrestrial beings through the alleged experiences of several former and retired US Army officials, including Jason Sands. The UFO whistleblower served in the Air Force as a master sergeant before concluding his career in 2007. As per reports, he is also one of the numerous individuals who have spoken to former intelligence official and whistleblower David Grusch about allegedly encountering UFOs. Jason’s claims have shaken the online communities and platforms that study UAPs. Interestingly, his experience of allegedly meeting an alien, as he revealed in the documentary, forms one of the most detailed and vivid accounts delivered by a whistleblower in recent times! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jason Sands Served 22 Years in the Air Force

Jason Sands joined the US Air Force in 1985. His discharge/release certificate states that his primary specialties were electronic system security assessment and aircraft structural maintenance. However, after emerging as a UFO whistleblower, he claimed that he was part of several top-secret programs within the Air Force. In an interview given in April 2024, he alleged that one of his duties concerned understanding technology captured from non-human intelligence (NHI). He further added that he was a member of the “Red Team,” which was committed to monitoring exchanges between scientists, which apparently concerned numerous alien races at times. Despite these claims, there isn’t any evidence in the public domain to prove that he was part of any missions that targeted extraterrestrial activity.

Jason’s life supposedly turned around in 1994 when he allegedly met an extraterrestrial being while driving through the Nellis Air Force Base Complex in Nevada. As detailed in ‘The Program,’ he witnessed the apparent entity disappearing from Earth in a peculiar-looking craft. He shared this unverified experience with the documentarian James Fox, paving the way for his inclusion in the project. After meeting the former Air Force officer, the filmmaker investigated the claims and details concerning his tenure, only to be convinced about his credibility. After collaborating with Jason on the documentary, Fox accidentally revealed the former’s identity, only for him to emerge as a whistleblower.

Jason Sands’ Allegations and Claims Are Highly Contested

Jason Sands has been a significant presence in the online UFO research community since April 2024. He garnered immense attention with his claim of meeting an alien in 1994 and being part of several secret government programs. In an interview, he reportedly said he joined a UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomenon) task force forum in 2021 to contribute his supposed knowledge concerning “black projects.” Even though many have accepted him and his words, several others have approached the same with critical eyes. After Jason released his Air Force release/discharge certificate in April 2024, a former UFO enthusiast raised suspicions concerning his alleged involvement in extraterrestrial research, which are not indicated in the “proof” he shared.

Furthermore, in an interview with Spaced Out Radio in April 2024, Jason claimed he was “forced to serve” in the “20 and Back Program.” As per reports, it was described as a program in which participants spent 20 years in a Secret Space Program (SSP) to interact with extraterrestrial beings and visit military bases across the solar system. In 2022, a whistleblower named Corey Goode admitted that he fabricated the entire program to take advantage of his fans financially. Jason’s alleged involvement in a fictional program turned numerous UFO enthusiasts against him, forcing him to describe the whole ordeal as a misunderstanding. He stated in April 2024 that “20 and Back” was an “experience” for him rather than one official program.

Similarly, Jason’s claim that he heard scientists discussing multiple alien races has also been scrutinized. In March 2024, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) within the Office of the Secretary of Defense published a report about the US government’s involvement with UAP. The same offers insights about test and evaluation units with a nickname with ‘alien’ connotations, which can be what Jason apparently heard as an alleged member of the “Red Team.”

Jason Sands is Involved in the UAP Discourse While Working as a Consultant Today

As discussions and debates concerning Jason Sands’ claims and allegations grow, he has been working as an independent consultant for the Department of Defense since August 2024. The whistleblower is currently based in Gaithersburg, a city in Montgomery County, Maryland. While he remains a popular figure in the UFO research community, he has chosen to keep his family away from the spotlight, which is understandable considering the scrutiny he faces day after day. The backlash he deals with has only increased following his inclusion in James Fox’s ‘The Program.’ The recent reactions against Jason can be traced back to an interview he gave to Post Disclosure World, a YouTube channel dedicated to UFO news, in December 2024.

When asked about his experiences as an Air Force officer, Jason alleged that he was forced to do some “dirty work,” which mainly involved killing “NHI,” also known as non-human intelligence. He went on to explain that he had to do it because he was informed that “bad things” would happen to him or his family if he didn’t comply. The online UFO research community immensely scrutinized the whistleblower’s “alien assassin” claim. The credibility he garnered since his emergence as a first-hand witness of alleged alien existence was severely affected within a day. Even James Fox, who initially backed Jason, expressed his disbelief.

“Absolutely devastates his credibility. But I still believe that encounter may have happened based on the background digging I did, but yeah, that’s not good for his credibility,” Fox shared. Irrespective of the backlash Jason continues to receive, he remains a sensational figure when it comes to alien discourse. Since April 2024, he has given numerous interviews and appeared on several podcasts to explain his claims. He is also one of the advocates of a comprehensive Congressional investigation into UAP within the jurisdiction of the US government. As ‘The Program’ sheds light on the possible existence of extraterrestrial beings, we can look forward to more clarity concerning Jason’s credibility and his claims’ authenticity.

