Lee Speigel Tribute on The Program: Who Was He? How Did He Die?

James Fox’s documentary ‘The Program’ ends with a dedication to Lee Speigel. Lee was one of the most reputed and influential journalists who specialized in the UFO and paranormal study for over half a century. He grew up in Concord, New Hampshire, inspired by the Apollo space missions, which ignited his interest in UFOs and several other unexplainable phenomena. In the early 1970s, he found a second home in New York City, where he fed his interest in extraterrestrial life with whatever he could find on the subject. Lee’s contributions to UFO research are not only exceptional but also unparalleled.

Lee Speigel Was a Pioneer UFO Researcher

After establishing himself in New York City by the early 1970s, it didn’t take long for Lee Speigel to leave an impression on his peers. His obsession with alleged UFO sightings and witness stories prepared him to conceive CBS’ documentary record album ‘UFOs: The Credibility Factor.’ In 1978, he made his presence known in the world of extraterrestrial research by organizing the United Nations’ first-ever meeting on UFOs. The participants of the conference ranged from military personnel to scientific experts, in addition to the UN Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim. In the late 1970s, Lee collaborated with Richard Belzer to give birth and run ‘Edge of Reality’ for NBC Radio.

‘Edge of Reality’ gradually became a highlight of Lee’s radio career. He produced around 1,500 hours of the program, which featured eminent figures such as ‘Star Trek’ stars Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner. During this period, his collaborations grew. Lee even interacted with Stephen Spielberg while the latter was developing ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ and ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.’ In addition to the filmmaker, the renowned journalist Robin Leach spent time with the UFO enthusiast, specifically to go for “UFO hunting.” In the late 1990s, a while after the conclusion of ‘Edge of Reality,’ Lee ended up in ABC Radio Networks.

After a short stint at ABC News as a copy editor, Lee joined AOL News in 2010 to write about inexplicable phenomena. The freelance position was a precursor to his appointment as a full-time reporter of The Huffington Post, presently known as HuffPost, in 2011. It didn’t take long for him to find his footing in his new workplace since he won the 2012 International UFO Congress Researcher of the Year Award. As the years passed, even though the workplaces changed, his focus remained the same. He delved deep into UFOs, this time with astronauts such as Edgar Mitchell, Alan Bean, and Leroy Chiao.

Lee Speigel Collaborated With James Fox and Several UFO Investigators

In his late years, Lee Speigel was as busy as ever with several commitments. He restarted hosting ‘Edge of Reality’ after reviving the radio show for UN-X Digital Broadcast Network. During his time at The Huffington Post, the topics he explored ranged from mythical creatures such as the yeti to the specifics of “alien sex.” His remarkable articles were not the only things that left his colleagues in bewilderment. During an editorial meeting, he claimed to be committed to exposing a multinational conspiracy mounted to conceal a spacecraft’s crash-landing. This example explains why Buck Wolf, the director of HuffPost Trends and one of Lee’s longtime colleagues, saw him as a showman in the newsroom.

Furthermore, James Fox didn’t dedicate ‘The Program’ to Lee for no reason. The latter co-wrote and co-produced the filmmaker’s 2020 documentary ‘The Phenomenon,’ which explores unidentified aerial phenomena through the words of high-ranking government officials. One of Lee’s final assignments was assisting Marc Hartzman in writing ‘We Are Not Alone,’ a comprehensive investigation into UFOs and extraterrestrial intelligence. In addition to these works, he is featured in several media productions such as History Channel’s ‘Unsealed: Alien Files,’ H2’s ‘Hangar 1: The UFO Files,’ and the TV movie ‘UFO Coverups: Secrets Revealed.’

Lee Speigel Passed Away at the Age of 74

Lee Speigel passed away in August 2023 at the age of 74 after battling esophageal cancer. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Simone. Following his passing, the friends and family of the journalist were adamant about bidding adieu to him in a way that honored his life and contributions. They raised over $10,000 to send his cremated ashes into space with the help of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. “Anyone who knew Lee knows he wanted to get into space somehow […]. I’m sure Lee is somewhere enjoying all this immensely,” Simone told HuffPost about the unexpected ceremony.

The SpaceX rocket with Lee’s ashes was launched on March 4, 2024. Buck Wolf and Simone joined hands together to send their beloved one to the vastness and comfort of outer space with the money the former raised on behalf of the journalist’s family and friends. In June 2024, Wolf confirmed that the deceased’s cremated ashes were orbiting Earth. Lee’s companions and loved ones also donated his enormous archive of interviews and case files to the National UFO Historical Records Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, so that the next generation of UFO enthusiasts could delve into the same.

Following Lee’s passing, many of his friends and collaborators remembered him fondly. Marc Hartzman identified him as the one who “opened doors no one else could” to HuffPost, joining Race Hobbs, the journalist’s UN-X producer who called him a “genius.” Ultimately, Buck celebrated his life by describing him as a “stargazer,” “dreamer,” and a “kind spirit” who was loved by many. Lee joined the realm of stars after creating an unparalleled legacy in the field of UFO research and investigation, which makes his tribute on ‘The Program’ all the more fitting.

Read More: Craig Lindsay: Where is the Retired RAF Officer Now?