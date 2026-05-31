Craig Moyer and Myra Crosby: Where Are the Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Jurors Now?

Netflix’s ‘Instadocs: Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted’ explores the South Carolina Supreme Court’s May 2026 decision to overturn the double murder conviction of the titular disgraced lawyer. He was found guilty in connection with his wife and youngest son’s 2021 homicide in March 2023, but court clerk Rebecca “Becky” Hill’s misconduct during his trial has resulted in him being granted another. However, there are 2 individuals who now hope to remain well away from this matter as it has already turned their lives upside down: initial juror Craig Moyer and dismissed juror Myra Crosby.

Craig Moyer Prefers to Focus on His Family and Lead a Quiet Life Today

Cottageville, South Carolina, native Craig Moyer was at home, following his daily routine, when he got a letter informing him that he would be one of the 12 jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s case. According to his account in the original, he analyzed every piece of evidence presented and paid close attention to all arguments to make up his own mind about the ex-lawyer’s alleged actions. “I thought it was interesting and crazy that somebody would actually murder their wife and their son,” he candidly stated in the production. “There’s always two sides to a case, so you got to see it through.”

However, the moment Craig saw the video taken by Paul Murdaugh minutes before his death, which dismantled Alex’s alibi since his voice was in the background, he believed he was guilty. Then-Court Clerk Rebecca “Becky” Hill’s alleged remarks about the defendant’s body language or statements during his testimony thus didn’t influence him at all, but he had noticed how involved she seemed. Nevertheless, his focus was just on making the right call, so he still vividly remembers that the initial jury vote after 45 minutes of deliberation was 9 for guilty, 2 for not guilty, and 1 undecided. That’s when some of the evidence was re-presented to the jury in private, driving them to reach a consensus and come out with a guilty verdict after a total of 2 hours of deliberation.

Craig subsequently gave a few interviews on national television to explain his vote before retreating to his real life, so he thinks the matter has now been blown way out of proportion. He said on the show that he remembers no one even talking about any alleged influence or tampering at the time, indicating the whole overturn and retrial situation now feels excessive to him. “I would blame, I guess, Murdaugh,” he remarked. “Nobody else to blame but him. Especially if he is guilty, which I sincerely believe he is, but we’ll see.” Hence, today, he is not only glad he won’t be a part of the jury pool in the retrial, but also hopeful about moving forward in life alongside his partner and their daughters. From what we can tell, the blue-collar professional has been in a relationship with Jenna Maxey since 2020, with whom he is raising 3 daughters in his small, rural-suburban hometown of Cottageville.

Myra Crosby is an Author Still Dealing With the Ramifications of the 2023 Trial

Myra Catherine Stone Crosby has faced a lot of backlash, negativity, and threats since being dismissed as a juror in Alex Murdaugh’s 2023 trial mere hours before deliberations were to begin. According to records, the court had received an anonymous e-mail indicating she had been discussing the case/trial with others in public, which is why she had to be removed from the proceedings. The South Carolinian was simply known as Juror 785 at the time, but things changed when she made a remark about having a dozen eggs on her person since she had done some shopping beforehand. That’s what led to her being referred to as the “Egg Juror” for years to come, with the term used not only by online haters/trolls but also by some big-name media publications across the globe.

As per Myra’s vehement account in the aforementioned docuseries, she never once discussed the case/trial with anyone outside the courthouse because she knew she was not supposed to. She thus indicates she was likely targeted, making her entire experience drastically different from Craig Moyas’ – she doesn’t explicitly name names, but she does point towards Becky Hill. In fact, she stated, “The day of deliberation, I had a phone call conversation with Becky. She asked me, ‘Well, have you made up your mind about the verdict?’ And I said no. I wanted to hear everything to the end before I, you know, started to deliberate.”

Myra was allegedly informally asked by the court clerk what made her think Alex was possibly innocent, to which she replied that the murder weapons were still missing. According to the former, Becky then claimed she needed to put the guns out of her head because she would never see them, almost as if she were a 13th juror giving her opinion. Myra did reiterate that she had no idea how she would ultimately vote, but she never had to figure it out, as she was asked to remove herself before anyone could proceed. Since then, she has not only started going to therapy to deal with the traumatic aftermath of her time as a juror but also penned a tell-all. ‘Because Enough is Enough: How Juror 785 was Wrongly Kicked Off the Alex Murdaugh Jury’ was published in September 2024. As if that’s not enough, after Alex’s conviction was overturned in May 2026, the devoted wife, mother, and grandmother filed to have records related to the jury tampering/misconduct investigation released to the public. Today, she wants to clear her name for good so as to move forward in life in peace and just focus on her family, well away from the limelight.

Read More: Alex Murdaugh: Where is the Accused Killer and White Collar Criminal Now?