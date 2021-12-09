Creamerie Season 1 Ending, Explained

‘Creamerie’ is a complex dystopian sci-fi black comedy series that takes place eight years after a devastating pandemic that seemingly killed the entire male population of the world. In the timeline of the series, male children don’t survive childbirth. As the old society has crumbled down around them, the women have built a new one, but it soon becomes apparent that it has all the vices of the old.

For instance, it is also run by people seeking power and influence. Jaime (J.J. Fong) is a dairy farmer who lives in Hiro Valley with her sister-in-law Alex (Ally Xue) and friend Pip (Perlina Lau). After they encounter Bobby (Jay Ryan), one of the male survivors of the pandemic, they reluctantly become his protectors. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Creamerie’ season 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Creamerie Season 1 Recap

The virus that caused the pandemic initially killed 99% of the world’s male population. The remaining 1% were subsequently quarantined in New Zealand. However, it was then reported that none of them survived. Jaime lost her son and her husband Jackson (Yoson An) to the pandemic. Since then, she, Alex, and Pip have become members of the Wellness community. Wellness appears to be a progressive, feminist society that promotes free education, universal healthcare, and maternity leaves, but it is really a glorified cult that operates like a proto-fascist regime under the leadership of Lane (Tandi Wright).

Jaime desperately wants to become a mother again. Meanwhile, Pip is ambitious, and a conformist, and Alex is a rebel who wants to bring down the existing social order. She recognizes that nothing has changed in society despite the world undergoing such a drastic transformation. There are still authoritative entities that want to tell women how to live their lives. Human sperm has become the most prized and rapidly depleting commodity as the men are seemingly gone. Prospective mothers are picked through repopulation drive.

In this bleak, dystopian society, the dissenters are injected with the bless pills on the back of their skulls to control their behavior and memories. Alex has been “blessed” a number of times. Her mother has been permanently blessed for her belief in male survivors. Alex and the other two women encounter Bobby when Pip runs him over with her car. When Alex learns that he has come seeking her mother, believing she holds the key to everything, she starts to think she can bring down Wellness with his help.

After The repopulation program permanently rejects Jaime, she starts seeing Bobby as the only way to become pregnant again. As for Pip, what she wants from Bobby seems to be purely carnal, even though she masks it by claiming that she has only approached Bobby because she needs his sperms for Jaime. The title’s double meaning refers to the role Bobby plays for Jaime by providing the sperms like her bulls.

After Wellness finds out about Bobby, he and the three women go on the run. A woman known as Hunter, who Bobby believes killed his friend Thomas, captures him, but the three women help him escape once more.

Pip eventually betrays her friends, believing that she is protecting them by handing Bobby over to Wellness. But she has a change of heart when Lane and other high-ranking women of the Wellness community tell her to rape Bobby while they hold him down in an unsettling and eerie scene. She then proceeds to rescue her two friends from being permanently blessed. In the season finale, Hunter is revealed to be part of the same secret society as Alex’s mother, tasked to protect the male survivors. She seemingly sacrifices herself while helping Bobby and the three women escape.

Creamerie Season 1 Ending: How Is Jackson Still Alive? Why Does Bobby Call Him Thomas?

Jackson is not only Jaime’s husband but also Alex’s brother. The last time they both saw him was apparently when he became sick. They were likely told that he died and that his body was burned alongside those of the other victims of the pandemic. It appears that all of it was a lie. He is not only alive but also the mastermind behind Lane and Doctor Harvey’s plan of harvesting fresh sperms. When Bobby and the others exit the ventilation duct through which they have escaped a room that was rapidly filling up with what appeared to be a toxic gas, they find themselves in an area where several men are strapped to these contraptions that are forcefully making them ejaculate.

Lane and Doctor Harvey soon arrive with guards, and they are later joined by Jackson, stunning the three women and Bobby. The latter has known Jackson as Thomas, his friend whom he thought was killed by Hunter. It’s Thomas that gave him the SIM card, making him believe that there is a safe place for male survivors. It is revealed that it was again Jackson who spoke on the phone and gave him the coordinates that led him to the facility. It’s all part of an elaborate trap to capture male survivors. Given that there are already other male captives, we can safely say that Bobby isn’t their first victim.

What Will Happen to Bobby, Jaime, Alex, and Pip?

The global repopulation drive is entirely dependant on the stored sperms from before the pandemic. Jackson, Lane, and Doctor Harvey want to supply the governments across the world with fresh product and garner immense influence and fortune. Lane wants to put Bobby on one of those contraptions and force him to ejaculate until he is dead.

Meanwhile, it appears that Lane and Jackson are romantically involved now, and he is most probably the father of her unborn child. She will probably send Jaime and Alex to be permanently blessed again, and this time, she will make Pip accompany them. The women might somehow escape and then free Bobby. They will subsequently try to find more about the mysterious society that Alex’s mother and Hunter worked for, represented by the tattoos of the lunar phases on their arms.

