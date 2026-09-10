Crew Girl: Is Eagle’s Cove a Real Town in Massachusetts? Is Easton Prep a Real School?

In Netflix’s ‘Crew Girl,’ a promising young rower named Teagan Tao is forced to leave her life in California and move to a town named Eagle’s Cove in Massachusetts. This move follows her father’s mess up with the law, and while he goes on the run, Teagan and her mother, Ella, have to fend for themselves. Since Teagan has a future in rowing, her mother enrolls her in Easton Prep, the private school that provides her the opportunity to keep rowing. However, things are a bit more complicated than Teagan or Ella had imagined, and the road to getting back on track is filled with many more challenges, which become clearer once the mother and daughter are familiarised with the town and its elite prep school. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Massachusettes Town and School Were Filmed in Canada

Eagle’s Cove is a fictional town that serves as the main setting for the events of ‘Crew Girl.’ In the show, the town is set in Massachusetts, but in reality, it was filmed in and around Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. The Netflix show’s crew used locations such as the Gorge Waterway and the Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park area to portray the picturesque locales of the fictional New England town. Additionally, the seaside town of Sidney was also used to film some key scenes, including the Sidney Waterfront Walkway. Victoria locals might also recognize places like Tillicum Road Bridge, Point Hope Maritime, and Selkirk Trestle.

Apart from the town, a major portion of the story is spent at Easton Prep, the private school that serves as the springboard for the big dreams of its students, who come from different walks of life. The filming for the scenes regarding the school took place at Hatley Castle in Colwood, located at 2005 Sooke Road, Victoria, British Columbia. A part of the Hatley Park National Historic Site at Royal Roads University, the castle was built in 1908 by James Dunsmuir and was purchased by the Department of National Defense from the coal magnate in 1940. The Royal Roads Military College used it as the dormitory and mess hall for its staff and cadets till 1995. Now, the castle is a popular venue for weddings, conferences, and other events.

The castle is surrounded by lush gardens and thick forests, which add to the charm of the Edwardian mansion. The location is open to visitors, who can explore the building and the surrounding trails. Additionally, Hatley Castle has been used as a filming location for major movies and TV projects. Most famously, it appeared as Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in the ‘X-Men’ movies, which also includes the more recent ‘Deadpool’ films. It also doubled for the Queen family mansion in ‘Arrow‘ and as Lex Luthor’s place in ‘Smallville.’ The location has also been used in Disney projects like ‘Descendants‘ and in mystery thriller shows like ‘The Killing.’

Read More: Where is Crew Girl Filmed? All Shooting Locations