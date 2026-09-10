Where is Crew Girl Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Vivian Lin at the creative helm, Netflix’s ‘Crew Girl’ is a coming-of-age sports drama series that follows a 16-year-old high school student and talented rower named Teagan Tao. She and her mother, Ella, are forced to relocate to a small town on the East Coast after her father’s financial misdeeds come to light. There, Teagan joins an elite East Coast Prep School, where she is surprised to learn that there is no girls’ rowing team.

Thus, she has no other choice than to become the coxswain and the only girl on the crew of a chaotic all-boys rowing team. What follows is a series of rivalries, complicated romances, and dramatic friendships, with Teagan affected both in and out of the boat. On top of that, she also has a difficult relationship with her mother. The teen romantic series is set in a quaint East Coast town, with most of the drama unfolding in the waters and at the elite prep school Teagan attends.

Crew Girl Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Crew Girl’ takes place in British Columbia, particularly in Greater Victoria. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the teen drama series commenced in September 2025 and continued for three months before wrapping up in December of the same year. Miku Martineau, who portrays Teagan Tao, announced the conclusion of the shoot, stating, “117 days later and that’s a wrap on Crew Girl 🥹I love these people, I love this show, and I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Greater Victoria, British Columbia

After a series of life-changing ups and downs, 16-year-old Teagan Tao relocates to the community of Eagle’s Cove, Massachusetts. Much of her story unfolds in the fictional setting on the East Coast. However, that’s not where filming took place. The production settled on several spots in and around the region of Greater Victoria in British Columbia. It is located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, which is also one of the places that served as the shooting spots. The Hatley Castle in Colwood doubled up as Easton Prep, the elite prep school that Teagan enrolls in. A Classified Federal Heritage Building on the shores of Esquimalt Lagoon, the late-Gothic Revival-style mansion is located at 2005 Sooke Road within Hatley Park.

The scenes depicting the rowing races were lensed on the sprawling freshwater hub in Saanich, Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park, and the Gorge Waterway, a tidal estuary in the heart of Greater Victoria. Alongside that, some shots were also filmed near the Gorge Bridge. In the metropolitan region, a portion of the filming took place in Victoria, the capital city of British Columbia. Special arrangements were made to capture the rowing sequences perfectly. The team resorted to drones to record aerial shots of the cast rowing their boats, while a floating camera barge was used to tow the boats of the actors and capture close-up shots in action. The cast and crew were also spotted shooting in Sidney, a town at the northern end of the Saanich Peninsula. In particular, filming was carried out around the scenic waterfront spots and the downtown area.

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