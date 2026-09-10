Crew Girl Ending Explained: Do Teagan and Cam End Up Together?

Netflix’s ‘Crew Girl‘ follows Teagan Tao, who is forced to move to the small town of Eagle’s Cove after a scandal causes her and her mom to leave California. She also has to leave behind her promising career in rowing, but gets a second chance to pursue her dreams at Easton Prep, which has an exemplary rowing program. The problem is that this program is just for boys, which means Teagan has to find a way to get on the team, earn their trust, and keep working on her own future as a rower. But these dreams and the path to fulfilling them come with very complicated turns. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Crew Girl Plot Synopsis

Teagan Tao is aiming for Stanford as she excels in rowing at her school in LA. But all her plans are upturned when it turns out her father has been defrauding his company and clients by stealing money. Now, the FBI has caught up with him, which is why he has to run away, leaving behind Teagan and her mother, Ella. The federal investigation resulted in the seizure of all their assets, leaving Teagan and Ella with nothing. The only thing the feds can’t touch is Teagan’s college fund, but this doesn’t mean she can use it either. With no other option, Ella sells whatever she has left in LA, packs up everything in a car, and drives all the way to Eagle’s Cove, Massachusetts, with her daughter. Fortunately, they have a roof over their heads in the form of Ella’s parents’ house.

The other issue is school, and since her daughter is keen on rowing, Ella gets her into Easton Prep, an elite school with a great rowing program. Despite everything, Teagan is excited to get back into rowing but is disappointed to discover that the only rowing team at the school is for boys, and even that has not been doing well for a while. Teagan tries to sneak into the boathouse to go rowing, but when she is caught, she is punished by having to clean it. This brings her closer to getting a good look at the rowing team and their performance, and she makes some insightful comments about where they are going wrong. Coach Hayden is impressed by her and gives her a chance to join the team as a coxswain.

Initially, Teagan is unsure, but since this is the only way she can use the boathouse and keep up with her training, she decides to go ahead. However, being appointed a coxswain and being accepted as one by the team are two very different things. As she fights to earn her place, she is pitted against Josh Regis, whose family’s influence has earned him the stroke seat. Meanwhile, she has a more cordial relationship with Cam, a townie who also feels a bit alienated from the team because he is the only one not rich. He also believes he is more talented than the likes of Josh and deserves the stroke seat, but doesn’t get it because of the Regis family name. Things get more complicated as a love triangle develops between Josh, Teagan, and Cam, while the rest of the team deals with their own issues.

Does Easton Win the Haverford Cup? Does Josh Leave the Team? Is Coach Hayden Fired?

Over the course of the season, it is revealed that the Easton team has been struggling to prove themselves. They haven’t won any medals in the past ten years, but this year, they are eyeing the Haverford Cup. The win isn’t important just for them but also for Coach Hayden, whose contract won’t be renewed for next year if he doesn’t push the team to success. One of the major issues he faces is not being able to choose the stroke seat of his own accord. Even though he knows Cam deserves it, he is forced to oscillate the seat between Josh and his cousin, Ryder. While both Regis boys try to earn their place, their conflicts, especially around family dynamics, keep them from truly becoming the leaders the team needs.

By the end of the season, however, Josh undergoes character growth that shows him how wrong he had been about certain things. To begin with, he has a heart condition, which he has been keeping a secret from everyone, including his own parents. He fears that he is not in perfect shape to row, so his father and grandfather will not value him at all. This insecurity forces him to do things that sabotage the entire team. However, when the time comes to compete for the Haverford Cup, Josh sets his ego aside and leaves the stroke seat for Cam. The change immediately affects the team’s performance, and while they never hoped to get first place, they end up second, beating their longtime rivals, Westvale.

This win is historic for the team because it breaks the decade-long spell without wins or medals. This shows they can improve and maybe even win gold next time. However, Josh also accepts that the win will have to happen without him. He comes clean to his father and grandfather about his heart condition and reveals that he is leaving the rowing team because he needs to be treated. While his grandfather’s reaction is expected, his father surprises him. Josh really thought his father cared more about the win, but his father stands up for him and proves to him that rowing is nowhere near as important as his health. While this is great news for Josh, things don’t turn out so well for Coach Hayden.

In an earlier episode, Teagan had sabotaged a machine to give Cam another chance to perform well and be noticed by the scouts for the national team. At the time, she thought her plan worked, but later, the sabotage came to light, and Coach Hayden was asked to remove the culprit from the team. When Hayden confronts Teagan and Cam, she accepts her fault, and he is forced to fire her. However, when this is revealed to the team, they refuse to go out without her. Seeing how she has rallied the whole team behind her, the coach puts her back in, and sure enough, together, they win silver. This decision, however, does not sit well with the principal, who must hold someone accountable. When Hayden takes responsibility for his team’s actions, he is fired.

Do Teagan and Cam End Up Together?

Apart from rowing, the love triangle between Josh, Teagan, and Cam also takes center stage. At first, Teagan is interested in Cam, and they even go to the fall formal together. However, at the formal, his insecurities about being the only team member on financial aid surface. With his family already facing financial troubles, he has too much on his plate, and he decides to step away from Teagan. This, however, does not change his feelings for her, which only get stronger by the end. When they win the Haverford Cup, he is ecstatic, not just for the win but also for making the stroke seat. He thought that it would never have happened with the Regis cousins fighting over it, but he sees Teagan as a major reason for this shift in the team.

This leads him to be more open about his feelings for her, and he kisses her. She reciprocates, revealing that her feelings for him haven’t been dampened either. However, the kiss does make things a bit more complicated because she also has something going on with Josh. When Cam stepped away from Teagan at the formal, Josh broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Britney. That same night, he and Teagan kissed each other, though their affair didn’t last long, especially after Josh discovered that Teagan thought Cam was better than him, at least for the stroke seat. This swift breakup allows both of them to focus on themselves, and by the end, Josh clears up a lot of his mess.

As he prepares to step away from the team, he feels liberated in some sense, which allows him to be more open about his feelings. He tells Teagan that he is getting the operation to treat his heart condition. He also hopes that when he returns, Teagan will consider giving him a second chance, and she responds positively. This means that she is open to pursuing a relationship with him. But then, minutes later, she kisses Cam, which muddies things up a bit. Even though she kisses Cam, it doesn’t mean her feelings for Josh have gone away. And while there is a good chance that Season 2 will begin with her and Cam dating, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will end up together, at least not until Teagan and Josh have resolved whatever it is between them.

Who Owns the New Rowing Team? Is Teagan’s Dad Arrested? Does Juliet’s Mom Come Back?

The reason Teagan joins the boys’ team as the coxswain is that there is no girls’ team. Since the school had been evaluating its current investment in the boys’ rowing team, it had no interest in exploring it further with a girls’ team, especially since it couldn’t find enough interested students the first time around. However, the Haverford win changes things. More importantly, Josh and Britney’s breakup does. When they were together, she was entirely invested in them being the power couple. So, when he breaks up with her, she decides that it’s time for her to show him who she really is. She wishes to prove that she is better than him at every turn, which leads her to develop an interest in rowing.

By the end of the season, she convinces her mother to invest in the girls’ team just as the Regis family had invested in the boys’ team. The Haverford win further strengthens her case for their new team, and her plan works. In the end, Teagan discovers that the school will have a girls’ rowing team, which means she doesn’t have to look for options elsewhere. This is what she had wanted all along. However, the catch is that the team is at the courtesy of Britney’s mom, which means that, much like the Regis cousins on the boys’ team, she will have control of the girls’ team. This makes things more complicated, especially since Britney and Teagan already don’t like each other. And things will only get worse when Britney finds out about Josh and Teagan’s short affair.

Meanwhile, another significant development happens for Teagan’s family. Her father finally shows up, but Teagan discovers he has returned to get his hands on a flash drive, which he intends to sell to get money to provide for Ella and Teagan. However, his daughter remarks that money was never the issue. She wanted to contact her father during this difficult time, but she had no idea where he was. If he were in prison, at least she would know where to find him. Her words hit her father hard, and after the competition, he decides to surrender to the FBI. It was one thing while he was on the run, but it’ll be a bit different now that he’s in prison. Interestingly, he is not the only parent to appear in the finale.

When Teagan arrives at Easton Prep, her first friend is Juliet. Juliet is also rich, but she loathes the fact that her parents are never around for her. She burns her car, gets herself kidnapped, and indulges in other things to get their attention, hoping they will finally come see her. However, nothing convinces them to come around. So, she considers the idea of emancipation. While she seriously considers the idea, she gets involved in the catering for the Haverford Cup with Ella. At the end of the day, when everything is wrapped up, Juliet is surprised by the arrival of her mother. This shows that her antics have finally caught her parents’ attention. Or perhaps something worse has happened, bringing her mother to Eagle’s Cove. In any case, it means that things are going to change for Juliet.

Read More: Crew Girl: Is Eagle’s Cove a Real Town in Massachusetts? Is Easton Prep a Real School?