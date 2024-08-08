Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3 Begins Filming in Los Angeles Next Month

The City of Angels will remain the home of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit! The filming of the third season of Paramount+’s procedural series ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ will start in Los Angeles, California, in September. Erica Messer continues to serve as the showrunner, with Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour on board as writers.

The second season finale cleverly includes a nod to Derek Morgan, paving the way for Shemar Moore’s potential return in the third installment. After a challenging journey, the BAU finally unravels the mystery behind Gold Star, which is tied to Pete Bailey, Doug Bailey’s disillusioned brother. He is manipulated into blaming Prentiss and her team for his brother’s death. Throughout the season, fans have been curious about the status of former profilers, especially Spencer Reid and Aaron Hotchner. In the finale, titled ‘Save The Children,’ the BAU seeks Voit’s help to rescue Prentiss, allowing him brief access to Garcia’s computer. Voit references “chocolate thunder – tilda umlaut,” a playful nickname of Morgan, likely confirming his continued contact with Garcia. This suggests that Morgan is updated on the team’s activities and is ready to return if needed.

Messer previously noted that any return of former cast members must have a personal motivation, which fits given Morgan and Garcia’s seemingly ongoing friendship. Moore has expressed his desire to join ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ and is waiting for the opportunity despite his packed schedule with CBS’ ‘S.W.A.T.’

In a recent interview, Messer revealed that while the Gold Star case is concluded, the BAU will continue to bring down serial killers. She hinted that the events in the second installment were a diversion, and the third season will delve deeper into Sicarius’ storyline. Voit’s return is essential because the BAU has yet to defeat him despite dismantling his serial killer’s network in the first installment.

Throughout the second season, Voit outmaneuvers the team, forcing them to negotiate his placement in the general prison population for information concerning Prentiss’ abduction. Ending his story with a prison altercation rather than a decisive BAU victory would be unsatisfying. Fortunately, Zach Gilford is confirmed to remain in the core cast for season 3, surviving the prison stabbing. This sets up a compelling comeback for Voit, but the BAU may finally manage to capture him for good.

The conclusion of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ season 1 demonstrates that the show is willing to make bold moves, including character deaths, leaving the third season’s cast uncertain. Still, key figures like Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia are expected to return. They are anticipated to be joined by AJ Cook as Jennifer “JJ” Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green, and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez.

The returnees may also include Nicole Pacent as Rebecca Wilson and Clark Gregg as FBI Director Ray Madison. While Gilford is confirmed to return as Voit, it is too early to say whether Felicity Huffman will feature in the third installment as Dr. Jill Gideon.

The previous seasons of the show were also shot in Los Angeles and adjoining regions. Other procedural dramas such as ‘9-1-1‘ and ‘The Rookie‘ use the City of Angels as their principal location as well.

