Dustin Hoffman and Leo Woodall to Star in Daniel Roher’s ‘Tuner’

Dustin Hoffman and Leo Woodall will headline Daniel Roher’s feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic has learned that the veteran actor and the British performer have joined the cast of the crime thriller ‘Tuner.’ The movie’s filming will start in Toronto, Ontario, in late September and wrap up by early November. The project is backed by producers Joanne Sellar and Lila Yacoub.

The plot revolves around a piano tuner with a rare hearing condition. While working for wealthy clients, he realizes that his unique skills honed for piano tuning can also be used to crack safes. Since he faces financial woes and personal struggles, he starts to target the safes of his ultra-rich clientele. His path brings him face to face with dangerous criminal elements, including a Korean crime family headed by Yong, a top-tier cocaine distributor. The crime boss’ nephew, Sung, wants to steal his crypto fortune.

Hoffman will appear as Harold in ‘Tuner.’ Over his long and illustrious career, he has delivered acclaimed performances such as Ratso in ‘Midnight Cowboy,’ Ted Kramer in ‘Kramer vs. Kramer,’ and Raymond Babbitt in ‘Rain Man.’ You may have also seen him in recent productions like ‘Sam & Kate’ as Bill and ‘As They Made Us’ as Eugene. He is also the voice behind Shifu in the ‘Kung Fu Panda’ franchise. He is currently gearing up for the release of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis.’

Woodall is a British actor who made his TV and film debuts with appearances on BBC’s ‘Holby City’ and the Russo Brothers’ ‘Cherry,’ respectively. He first stepped into the limelight with his performance as Adrian Ivashkov in Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy.’ He has since garnered attention by starring in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ as Jack, Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’ as Duke, and Netflix‘s ‘One Day’ as Dexter.

Roher is known for his documentaries, starting with ‘Ghosts of Our Forest,’ which is about a Ugandan tribe struggling with their cultural identity after being forced out of their forest lands. The project was followed by ‘Once Were Brothers,’ which follows the creation of The Band, and ‘Navalny,’ a political documentary about the assassination attempt on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.

Known as the Hollywood of the North alongside Vancouver, Toronto is a globally renowned filmmaking hub. Its eclectic landscapes and film-friendly policies make it a destination for productions looking for an experienced talent pool and high value. Roher is a resident of Toronto and honed his craft at the Etobicoke School of the Arts. Some notable films and shows that were shot in the region include ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘A Simple Favor,’ ‘Chicago,’ and FOX’s ‘Accused.’

Read More: Craig Brewer to Direct ‘Song Sung Blue’ Next